Covid-19 Impact On Global Aquaculture Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Report Summary:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Aquaculture. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

Aquaculture, also known as aquafarming, is the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants. Aquaculture involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, and can be contrasted with commercial fishing, which is the harvesting of wild fish. Broadly speaking, the relation of aquaculture to finfish and shellfish fisheries is analogous to the relation of agriculture to hunting and gathering. Mariculture refers to aquaculture practiced in marine environments and in underwater habitats.

The Major regions to produce Aquaculture Industry are China, India and Europe, and those regions accounted for more than 70 % of production in total. The major consumption region is east china, Europe, United States.

Aquaculture Industry industry concentration is relatively low. In 2014, the largest producer is Marineharvest, accounted for 0.57% market share in volume and 0.89% market share in value，followed by Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian and Nireus Aquaculture. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aquaculture 3900 market in 2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Marineharvest

Cooke Aquaculture

Cermaq

Guolian Aquatic Products

Nireus Aquaculture

HUON

Dalian Zhangzidao

Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group

Hendrix Genetics

Selonda

Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd

Dalian Jinshan

Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic Product

Shandong Homey Aquatic

Guangdong Dafeng

Shandong Oriental Ocean

Dalian Keybridge

Tassal group Ltd.

Shandong Xunshan Fisheries

Lufeng Group

Aquaculture Breakdown Data by Type

Fishes

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Aquaculture Breakdown Data by Application

Goldfish

Koi

Tropical Fish

Other

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Aquaculture is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Aquaculture. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

