Lymphoma Treatment Market to Register a CAGR of 8.3%; Increasing R&D Investments by Key Players to Augment Growth, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Lymphoma Treatment Market Research Report Are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lymphoma treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments for strong pipeline candidates by prominent players will contribute positively to the lymphoma treatment market revenue in the forthcoming years. For instance, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its clinical trial Phase I for a pipeline candidate called AG-636. The new drug will be used to treat indications of lymphoma. The growing concentration on oncology therapeutics owing to the rising cases of lymphoma in individuals will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lymphoma-treatment-market-100262







According to the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 6.94 billion in 2018. This market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, therapeutics and major players in detail. Deep analysis about lymphoma treatment market status, competition pattern, types of therapeutics available, advantages and disadvantages of available therapeutics, industry development trends, emerging treatment options and macroeconomic policies, strategies of key market players has also been studied and provided within the synopsis.

From the prevalence of types of lymphoma to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lymphoma-treatment-market-100262







Market Driver:

Rising Cases of Blood Cancer to Spur Market Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of cancers of different forms, including blood cancer will aid the lymphoma treatment market growth during the forecast period. The growing necessity for advanced and effective therapeutics can be a crucial factor in boosting the lymphoma treatment market trends. For instance, lymphomas usually have no to minimal symptoms till the cancer hits the last stage and, in that period, an aggressive and efficient therapeutics is required for better clinical outcomes. Furthermore, the requirement for pretreatment options to administer advanced therapeutics in patients for the treatment of lymphoma will enable healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the demand for enhanced and better clinical outcomes for patients will create business opportunities for this market during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:

Adoption of Advanced Therapeutics to Augment Growth in North America

The lymphoma treatment market in North America stood at USD 3.33 billion in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growing in the region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for all these types of cancers. The increasing prevalence of lymphoma along with high adoption of advanced therapeutics will enable growth in the region during the forecast period. The rising awareness about new treatment options among patient population further favor growth in the region. In addition, the presence of major clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies along with various drugs in pipeline candidates will aid expansion in North America.





Quick Buy - Lymphoma Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100262







The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to hold significant share in the forthcoming years owing to the new regulatory approvals of key products in the regions. The launch of advanced therapeutics, for instance, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) by Novartis AG and is used for the treatment of B‑cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The presence of a large patient population along with prevalence of cancer will aid growth in Asia Pacific. However, limited healthcare expenditure of regions such as Latin America and the Middle East will restrict the growth of the market.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Lymphoma Treatment Market are

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company



Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lymphoma-treatment-market-100262







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Lymphoma - by Key Countries - 2018 Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario, by Key Regions Analysis of Economic Burden of Lymphoma New Product Launches Overview of Emerging Treatments for Lymphoma

Global Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Immunotherapy Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lymphoma-treatment-market-100262







Have a Look at Related Reports:

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By Cancer Type (Colorectal Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted, Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Cancer Type (Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/lymphoma-treatment-market-9872



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.