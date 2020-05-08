Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Company will announce earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.866.394.0817

International Dial In: +1.706.679.9759

Conference ID: 225 7666

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 225 7666

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners’ website, www.navios-mlp.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com .

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

naviospartners@capitallink.com



