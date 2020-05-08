Mondelēz International Accelerates Progress in Delivering against its Sustainability and Well-being Goals

Meets or exceeds 2020 sustainability commitments and on track for ambitious 2025 targets



By end of 2019, 63% cocoa volume for chocolate brands sourced sustainably through Cocoa Life

Confirms 93% packaging designed to be recyclable; on-track to reach 100% by 2025



/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Ill., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today published its 2019 Snacking Made Right Report, highlighting the company’s significant progress towards achieving its 2025 sustainable and mindful snacking goals. The report outlines Mondelēz International’s ongoing commitment to lead the future of snacking by leveraging its global scale to deliver positive change.

The Snacking Made Right report includes Mondelēz International’s signature sustainable sourcing programs and approaches driven by the company’s purpose – to empower people to snack right by providing the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. As the world continues to manage the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company believes that purpose is more important than ever before and is committed to advancing its efforts in order to confront the new challenges facing the world.

“As we collectively manage the global impact of COVID-19, now more than ever is the time for companies to do what’s right and drive sustainable business growth at scale,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International.

“At Mondelez International, our purpose-driven approach to sustainability and well-being is focused on reducing our impact on the environment and creating a positive impact on society as part of our mission to lead the future of snacking by delivering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. I’m proud of the significant progress we’ve made in 2019 and believe our 2025 Snacking Made Right goals are the right goals to focus on for the future,” said Van de Put.

With snacking a growing behavior globally, Mondelēz International is living its purpose of empowering people to snack right by using its scale to create meaningful, lasting change for the better. In 2019, the company made meaningful progress towards creating resilient and sustainable ingredient supply chains, reducing environmental impact and packaging innovation:

Sustainable Ingredient Supplies 63% cocoa volume for Chocolate brands sourced through the company’s signature sustainable sourcing program Cocoa Life (up 20 pts vs 2018) 65% wheat for biscuit brands in Europe sustainably sourced through the company’s Harmony Wheat program Maintained 100% RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil Goal) palm oil goal

Environmental Impact 15% reduction in CO2 emissions across manufacturing operations 27% reduction in priority water usage in areas where water is most scarce 21% reduction in waste from manufacturing operations

Packaging Innovation 93% of total packaging (both plastic and non-plastic) designed to be recyclable



In addition, in 2019, Mondelēz International made strong progress in well-being to both align the company’s portfolio to contemporary well-being needs as well as encouraging mindful snacking habits through portion control and labelling:

16% of global snacks net revenue from portion control snacks

Global standardization of front-of-pack portion amount labelling

Released today, the company’s Snacking Made Right report confirmed progress against ambitious long-term goals including:

Continuing to scale signature sustainable sourcing programs Scaling Cocoa Life to source 100% cocoa volume for chocolate by 2025 Scaling Harmony Wheat to source 100% wheat for biscuits in Europe by 2022 Maintaining 100% RSPO coverage in palm oil Scaling child labor monitoring and remediation systems to cover 100% Cocoa Life communities in West Africa by 2025

Meaningfully addressing climate change and reducing environmental impact Setting science-based targets to reduce end-to-end CO2 emissions by 10% by 2025, with a focus on protecting and restoring forests

Advancing packaging innovation and tackling plastic waste 100% of packaging designed to be recyclable and labelled with recycling information by 2025 Continued support for multi-stakeholder collaboration to tackle plastic waste

Aligning portfolio to contemporary well-being needs and encouraging mindful snacking habits 20% of net revenue from snacks from portion control snacks by 2025 100% Snack Mindfully labelling across packaging globally by 2025



“We know consumers are increasingly aware of the impact their choices have on the world and what the companies behind those products stand for,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Vice President and Chief of Impact, Sustainability and Well-being at Mondelēz International. “We believe in making our snacks the right way, which means to both create a future in which people and planet thrive and to stand up for what we believe in. Today’s release of our Snacking Made Right report is an important step forward as we continue to demonstrate our progress on that journey.”



For the full report, or to read the at-a-glance summary, please see below:

Snacking Made Right Report

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Maggie McKerr (Media) +1 847 943 5048 news@mdlz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.