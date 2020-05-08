OSS to Present at the 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at the 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference being held on May 12, 2020.



The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with emerging growth companies in technology, industrial growth and consumer sectors.

OSS interim CEO David Raun and CFO John Morrison are scheduled to present to institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. They will discuss the company’s award-winning AI on the Fly® technology and expanding presence in the global market for specialized high-performance edge computing, including the recently announced orders for AI on the Fly system elements to be used in the next-generation of autonomous vehicles.

They will also discuss the recent organizational transformation the company has undertaken under new management designed to ensure sustainability during these uncertain times and lay a stronger foundation for future growth and market expansion.

The company reported revenue in 2019 increased 57% to a record $58.3 million, driven by increased sales of flash arrays for airborne military use, servers for media and entertainment, and compute accelerators for AI-powered satellite signal data processing.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Oppenheimer & Co. representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a leading global full-service brokerage and investment bank that has, for more than 130 years, provided clients with the financial expertise and insight to help them achieve their goals. Oppenheimer’s proud tradition of providing innovative, customized solutions to clients sets it apart from its competitors. Oppenheimer believes in independent thinking that leads to innovative strategies tailored to its clients’ needs. For more information, visit www.oppenheimer.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the use of our products and applications in certain industries, including the autonomous vehicle industry. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the fitness of One Stop Systems products and applications in certain industry sectors such as for autonomous vehicles, precision medicine, battlefield command and control, industrial automation, and media and entertainment; risks associated with the performance of our products that are combined into a third party’s product, system, or application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Trademarks in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.