Sergey Taitler Speaks Out About The Impact COVID-19 Is Having On The Roofing Industry

Sergey Taitler’s company, All American Exterior Solutions, is continuing to support his clients throughout this time

LAKE ZURICH, ILLINIOIS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergey Taitler, general manager All American Solutions says that despite the enormous impact of COVID-19 on the roofing industry, his company All American Exterior Solutions is continuing to support their customers during this difficult time of self isolation and social distancing.Originally from Ukraine, Sergey Taitler took over the family business, All American Roofing, in 1998 after the death of his father. He eventually renamed the company All American Exterior Solutions to reflect the expansion of the company’s services.Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, several industries have been impacted. While the roofing industry has not been hit as hard as others, notes Sergey Taitler, All American Solutions has taken action by keeping in constant communication with their staff, ensuring everyone is healthy and available for work. In addition, Sergey and his team have provided additional cleaning supplies and safety masks for their teams while on the job.“At All American Exterior Solutions, we are continuing to support our clients the best we can, while taking all necessary safety precautions,” says Sergey Taitler.“We are proud to serve Illinois and we will continue to do so when this crisis is over.”The state of Illinois recently announced it would introduce a five-phase reopening plan, with a stay-at-home order in effect until at least May 29th.For more information, please visit https://www.aaexs.com/ About Sergey TaitlerIn 1979, Sergey Taitler emigrated to the United States with his family when he was a toddler. In 1998, he graduated from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, with a concentration in Real Estate and a minor in History. During his last year of university, his father passed away. At the age of 21, Sergey Taitler took over the business his father built, then called All American Roofing. Sergey Taitler has acted as general manager ever since. Due to the diversification of the company, its name was changed to All American Exterior Solutions. All American Exterior Solutions offers various different services such as roofing, insulation, solar panelling, siding, garden roofs and more for residential and commercial properties.For more information, please visit https://sergeytaitler.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.