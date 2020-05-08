Ashish Devalekar Joins Virtusa as Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East

Former Capgemini Executive has Proven Track Record of Driving Growth and Transformation

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced Ashish Devalekar has joined Virtusa as the Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East.

Ashish recently served as Head of Financial Services at Capgemini, UK and Member of UK Country Board. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Polaris, HCL, and IBM Global Services. Over the past 20 years, Ashish has helped organizations grow, innovate, and transform by building diverse business and digital technology teams paired with his deep knowledge in the financial services and European marketplace, including managing Capgemini’s largest financial services client.

In his role at Virtusa, Ashish will oversee a high-performing team across Europe and the Middle East that delivers business transformation, digital innovation, consulting, and IT services to strategic clients across banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, and life sciences.

“Enterprises are now being pushed to digitally transform themselves faster into the next phase of innovation and growth,” said Ashish Devalekar, managing director for Europe and Middle East, Virtusa. “Today, there is an incredible opportunity to create greater and meaningful impact. I look forward to working with a great team to deliver value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

“As our global footprint and cross-market presence has grown, so too has our need for leaders with deep digital experience and an intimate understanding of what it takes to realize the full benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” said Kris Canekeratne, chairman and CEO, Virtusa. “Ashish represents that and more. He brings with him a unique perspective on how to help our clients translate challenge into opportunity and disruption into competitive advantage. We are thrilled to have him on the team.”

