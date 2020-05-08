Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 7, 2020.



All of the following business items were approved at the Meeting by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;

electing each management-nominated director;

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas’ auditor; and

amending the Company’s equity incentive plan from a “rolling 10% plan” to a “fixed plan” whereby the number of common shares issued under the plan will not exceed 16% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as of close of business on April 1, 2020 (the record date for the Meeting), as more particularly described in the information circular for the Meeting.

The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the Meeting are: Fabiana Chubbs, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Jonathan Evans, Dr. Michael Fischer, Xiaoshen Wang and Yuan Gao. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Fabiana Chubbs 48,344,163 313,874 99.35 % 0.65 % Franco Mignacco 47,372,762 1,285,275 97.36 % 2.64 % Gabriel Rubacha 47,378,855 1,279,182 97.37 % 2.63 % George Ireland 48,067,018 591,019 98.79 % 1.21 % John Kanellitsas 47,336,983 1,321,054 97.29 % 2.71 % Jonathan Evans 47,387,240 1,270,797 97.39 % 2.61 % Dr. Michael Fischer 47,191,911 1,466,126 96.99 % 3.01 % Xiaoshen Wang 46,934,997 1,723,040 96.46 % 3.54 % Dr. Yuan Gao 48,370,739 287,299 99.41 % 0.59 %

Amendments to the equity incentive plan were approved and received 96.54% votes in favour, and the remainder against.

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (50%-owned) in Jujuy, Argentina and the Thacker Pass lithium project (100%-owned) in Nevada, USA. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

