Exactus Appoints Co-Founder of Rokt Justin Viles to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading producer of hemp and hemp-derived specialty cannabinoid ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, announced today the appointment of Justin Viles, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Rokt, a global leader in e-commerce technology to its Board of Directors.



“We are very excited about the addition of Justin Viles to our Board of Directors,” said Derek Du Chesne, Exactus Chief Growth Officer. “Justin brings over 20 years of experience developing digital strategies and partnerships for technology giants, Google/YouTube prior to founding Rokt. Justin has an incredible track record of success in helping large and small organizations around the world find new customers, grow revenue, and deliver powerful results. Justin brings tremendous knowledge and expertise in the digital marketing landscape, which will help propel the company forward.”

“Exactus has the infrastructure to support their 2020 goals and vision, and I am happy to join their Board of Directors to guide them in the right direction,” said Justin Viles. “My extensive experience across digital technologies, marketing strategies, and strategic partnerships will benefit the growth efforts of Exactus, and I am happy to be part of it.”

Justin Viles is the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Rokt, where he is focused on driving innovation and partnerships across Rokt’s world-leading e-commerce marketing technology. Mr. Viles is also Co-founder of Cannano Labs, a plant-based nutraceutical company based in Los Angeles. Justin has been working in the digital landscape since 1998 from start-ups to multinationals such as Google. Prior to Rokt Justin was the Head of Content Acquisition for Australia and New Zealand at Google/YouTube where he was responsible for launching Google AdWords and then YouTube into the Australian and NZ marketplaces.

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients, and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment by promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

