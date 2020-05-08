North Carolina Jellystone Park Locations Prepare to Welcome Families this Weekend

Camp-Resorts near Charlotte, Greensboro-Winston-Salem-Highpoint, Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington Now Open

/EIN News/ -- Editor’s Note: Media are invited to visit parks. Addresses and phone numbers are at the end of this release. Camping experts are available for interviews by phone, video chat or in-studio. Contact the nearest park or Brad Ritter at 740-363-2141.



CINCINNATI, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As North Carolina eases stay-at-home restrictions, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts near Charlotte, Greensboro-Winston-Salem-Highpoint, Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington are preparing to welcome families this weekend.

Each resort is a locally operated, independent franchise. Guests are encouraged to contact parks directly for the most current information and to make reservations. Links to their websites can be found at http://www.jellystonepark.com . The Jellystone Park in Cherokee remains closed, with the owner hoping to open soon.

“There’s a huge pent-up demand among parents and kids to get outside,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. He noted that Jellystone Park is helping resort owners open safely. “Our goal is to do everything we can to make sure everyone has a fun experience and feels comfortable staying at a North Carolina Jellystone Park.”

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, some services and amenities, including pools and splashgrounds, are not available right now, but locations hope to open them in the coming weeks. Depending upon the resort, guests will be encouraged to hike, fish, bike and participate in activities such as gem mining, scavenger hunts, character appearances, mini golf, and arts and crafts sessions by appointment. Virtual activities and campsite activity kits may be available. Activities, services and amenities vary by park.

“Camping and glamping are really about families spending time together outdoors,” Hershenson said. “Hiking, making s’mores around a campfire and just relaxing in a luxury cabin or your own RV are great ways to unwind and bring back a sense of normalcy to life.”

The parks are following federal, state, and local authorities’ directives, and they have been provided with best practices and recommendations from the nation’s leading health organizations. In addition to social distancing requests, guests can expect enhanced sanitation procedures, including more frequent cleaning of restrooms (if open), increased use of disinfectants during cabin servicing, and cleaning of golf carts and bicycles between rentals. Hand sanitizer dispensers have placed around parks, and some employees will be wearing masks.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park North Carolina locations:

Charlotte: Golden Valley, 182 Jellystone Pkwy., (828) 417-0086

Greensboro-Winston Salem-Highpoint: Asheboro, 964 Crestview Church Rd., Asheboro, (336) 964-0813

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville: Golden Valley, 182 Jellystone Pkwy. Bostic, (828) 417-0086

Raleigh-Durham: Asheboro, 964 Crestview Church Rd., Asheboro, (336) 964-0813

Wilmington: Tabor City, 626 Richard Wright Rd., Tabor City, (910) 653-2155



Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740-363-2141



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.