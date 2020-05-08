STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) is pleased to announce that at its 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020, each of the following seven nominees were elected as directors of STEP on a vote passed by show of hands to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of STEP, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:



Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld

Evelyn M. Angelle

43,238,468 98.92 472,029 1.08

Regan Davis 43,249,697 98.95 460,800 1.05

Douglas C. Freel 43,249,028 98.94 461,469 1.06

Jeremy Gackle 43,244,948 98.93 465,549 1.07

Donna Garbutt 43,250,348 98.95 460,149 1.05

James Harbilas 43,241,448 98.93 469,049 1.07

Jason Skehar

43,248,398 98.94 462,099 1.06



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing services and fracturing to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian integrated services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (“WCSB”), while in the U.S., our fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

For more information please contact:



Regan Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer



Michael Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer



Telephone: 403-457-1772



Email: investor_relations@step-es.com.

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com.

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com







