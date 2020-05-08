Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health assesses the COVID-19 response activities in Amuru district

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng is currently at Elegu border point of entry in Amuru district to assess the COVID-19 response activities. Elegu is located on the border of Uganda and South Sudan and at least 200 trucks are cleared daily from South Sudan.



