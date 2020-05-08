Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 8 May 2020

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,027) deaths (2,074), and recoveries (18,636) by region:

Central (4,943 cases; 198 deaths; 1,567 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (118; 0; 10), Chad (253; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (897; 36; 119), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (504; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (174; 4; 4)

Eastern (5,298; 161; 2,105): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,133; 3; 799), Eritrea (39; 0; 30), Ethiopia (191; 4; 93), Kenya (607; 29; 197), Madagascar (193; 0;

103), Mauritius (332; 10; 320), Rwanda (271; 0; 133), Seychelles (11; 0; 8), Somalia (928; 44; 106), South Sudan (74; 0; 2), Sudan (930; 52; 92), Tanzania (480; 18; 167), Uganda (101; 0; 55)

Northern (19,808; 1,195; 7,019): Algeria (5,182; 483; 2,323), Egypt (7,981; 482; 1,887), Libya (64; 3; 24), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (5,548; 183; 2,179), Tunisia (1,025; 43; 600)

Southern (8,765; 177; 3,346): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 9), Eswatini (153; 2; 14), Malawi (43; 3; 14), Mozambique (81; 0; 24), Namibia (16; 0; 9), South Africa (8,232; 161; 3,153), Zambia (153; 4; 103), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 9) Western (15,213; 343; 4,599): Benin (140; 2; 53), Burkina Faso (736; 48; 562), Cape Verde (218; 2; 38), Cote d'Ivoire (1,571; 20; 742), Gambia (18; 1; 9), Ghana (3,091; 18; 303), Guinea (1,927; 11; 629), Guinea-Bissau (508; 2; 25), Liberia (189; 20; 79), Mali (650; 32; 271), Niger (781; 42; 586), Nigeria (3,526; 107;

601), Senegal (1,492; 13; 562), Sierra Leone (231; 16; 54), Togo (135; 9; 85)



