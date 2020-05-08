There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,327 in the last 365 days.

Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Conference Call Details
Date:   Thursday, May 14
Time:   8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic:   855-327-6837
International:   631-891-4304
Conference ID:   10009533
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139687

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Contacts:    
Will Brown   Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer   LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450   617-430-7577
wbrown@altimmune.com   arr@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.