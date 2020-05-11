Seth MacFarlane and girlfriend, Simenona Martinez have reportedly split after 4 years of dating

As for Seth and Simenona, in late April of 2020, after 4 years of monogamously dating in private, the couple has split.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seth MacFarlane and girlfriend, Simenona Martinez have reportedly split after 4 years of datingSimenona was instrumental in the assisting of MacFarlane’s show “The Orville” after critics ravished it, Simenona sprung into action in supporting an alternative narrative; offering both monetary and hours of support.Simenona Martinez is a well accomplished mogul and leader in the scientific community and a top contributor to a variety of fields such as: technology, military, medical and politics.SimenonaMartinez.comMartinez supported MacFarlane in countless ways including graphic design and promotional materials.In 2017, Simenona was racially targeted and ganged stalked by MacFarlane’s exes which included actress Emilia Clarke and 1990’s reality shows contestant Trisha Cummings, who has been known for persistent racism against minorities.Simenona was also slandered by fans in the all too common racist format of denial of their relationship and privacy. Also cyberstalking, obsessively creating fake pages to personally and racially attack Simenona.Simenona stood by MacFarlane’s side and was viciously attacked for four years.In June 4th 2018, MacFarlane was allegedly spotted was cuddling his costar, Halston Sage. Halston plays Alara on MacFarlane’s space show. However, the picture turned out to be a fake as Halston Sage was currently shooting The Last Summer in Chicago.Those claims were shut down and the couple was reportedly still going strong. In January 2020, Sage is rumored to be in a relationship with Disney Channel star, Zac Efron.As for Seth and Simenona, in late April of 2020, after 4 years of monogamously dating in private, the couple has split. MacFarlane has a well-known penchant for dating multiple women at once even while with Clarke and Cummings.It is evident that these two have an abundance of love and respect one another.The pair still remains good friend.



