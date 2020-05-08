Global Diabetic Foods Market Segments And Growth Rate

Diabetic Foods Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetic foods market is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2019 and to $11.1 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.78%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $13.92 billion in 2023 at rate of about 7.81%. Increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is expected to drive the growth of the diabetic foods market. However, labeling food is a key factor hindering the growth of the market. There has been a concern for some time that labeling food as ‘diabetic’ could confuse people with diabetes into believing that such food is important or at least especially necessary.

The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic food products are dietary products which have reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content. Diabetic foods also include low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, etc.

The global diabetic foods market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type - Bakery Products; Dairy Products; Confectionery Products; Beverages; Snacks; Others.

By Distribution Channel - Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Drug Stores/Pharmacies; Online Stores; Others

By End User - Children; Adults.

By Geography - The global diabetic foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American diabetic foods market accounts for the largest share in the global diabetic foods market.

Trends In The Diabetic Foods Market

Product innovation is the key trend in the diabetic foods market. The introduction of various items such as low-calorie sweet beverages, sugar-free jellies, diabetic bakery items, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy goods are attracting more customers towards diabetic foods.

