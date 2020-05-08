Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces 30 new cases of COVID-19

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Eswatini, taking the total number of cases in the country to 153. “14 of these new cases are male and 16 are female. Most of these patients are asymptomatic. We also have two new recoveries.”



