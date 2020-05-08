Circadian Group Appoints Miss Universe Canada, Alyssa Boston to Vice President of Media

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We would like to welcome Alyssa Boston, Miss Universe Canada 2019, to Circadian Group Investor relations and its media and advertising subsidiary, www.TheCannabisInvestor.ca .



Alyssa is best known for her title as the reigning Miss Universe Canada 2019 and her stance against the stigma that surrounds the medical cannabis industry and its interference with patients getting the medicine they need, all around the world.

Alyssa won the title of Miss Universe Canada last August earning the rights to compete at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant that was held this past December in Atlanta, Georgia USA and was hosted by Family Feuds' Steve Harvey. Growing up in Tecumseh, Ontario, Alyssa enjoyed playing hockey and soccer while tapping into her creative side through dance and art. At seventeen years old, she began competing in beauty pageants; with great success, Alyssa was able to represent Canada internationally in the Dominican Republic, Poland and Egypt. Her goal was to gain as much experience in the industry to one day reach her dream of competing at Miss Universe, and Alyssa’s hard work paid off.

Alyssa graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a concentration in Marketing. With her focus on business, the legalization of cannabis caught her interest. Alyssa and her team decided to combine that and her passion for ending stigmas to create an iconic costume. In the past, Canada has worn a variety of national costumes at Miss Universe, some being a mountie, a hockey player, a snowflake and a maple leaf. But this year Alyssa decided to take the national costume segment a step further, thus becoming the controversial Cannabis Queen or as some would call her, Miss Universe Cannabis.

The infamous costume caught the attention of many media outlets, even Comedian David Spade who mentioned the marijuana-themed costume on his comedy show “Lights Out”.

Tyler Troup, Managing Director, Circadian Group commented: “We are so excited to have Alyssa join the team as the Vice President of Media. In her role, she will be creating multimedia content in Circadian’s in-house studio to enhance their vast network of websites and social media properties. This will allow companies to effectively communicate their value proposition to Investors in an interactive, face-to-face approach.”

If your company is interested in doing a complimentary CEO video interview with Alyssa for our network spanning well over 500,000 readers, followers, viewers and subscribers, please contact her at alyssa@circadian-group.com to set up a time and date.

