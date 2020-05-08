Core Power Yoga Returns to Heart Alchemy with launch of Full Yoga Class

Quarantine Yoga at Home

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With core Power Yoga is one of the most popular yoga styles in the world, Heart Alchemy is proud to announce a reprise of core power yoga classes from world renowned teacher, Kumi Yogini.

This complete 60 minute yoga workout is part of Heart Alchemy's quarantine Yoga series for yoga at home. As a leading YouTube channel for Power Yoga classes and related videos, Heart Alchemy is proud to see the popularity of it's Quarantine Yoga series on YouTube.

Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest growing yoga channels on YouTube has now strongly positioned itself as a leader of Yoga videos, providing free full yoga classes designed for at home practice, providing high quality, authentic and spirited vinyasa flows and now Core Power to millions of yogis and yoginis around the globe.

Michelle Goldstein, co-founder of Heart Alchemy yoga said this about the series: "We are so happy with the success of this series which gives quality yoga classes millions of yoga practitioners - most of who are now without a studio or place to practice”.

View the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF5wnPJSrUA

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

