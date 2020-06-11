Tori Belle Cosmetics moving production of magnetic eyeliner, mascara to the United States

Laura Hunter, inventor of magnetic eyeliner and CEO, Tori Belle Cosmetics USA Made Magnetic Eyeliner, Tori Belle's Flagship Product

Tori Belle Cosmetics is bringing production of its signature products home to the United States.

WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three years of producing its one-of-a-kind magnetic eyeliner and mascara overseas, Tori Belle Cosmetics is bringing production of its signature products home to the United States.

“Most businesses move their production to China because they want to take advantage of cheap labor costs, but that was absolutely never my intention,” said Tori Belle Cosmetics Co-Founder and CEO Laura Hunter. “After I invented magnetic eyeliner and mascara, I sought out American labs to produce my product, but no one would work with me because I wasn’t in the industry. I was literally told that I was just a soccer mom. So I had to look elsewhere.”

That all changed when Hunter found a Chinese lab willing to work directly with her and use her formula, methods, and ingredients to create an innovative line of magnetic mascara, eyeliner, and lashes.

Today, Tori Belle Cosmetics is a successful cosmetic company with revenue in excess of $15 million in its first year of business. Tori Belle features a full line of quality makeup products, including liquid lips, eyeshadow palettes, brow gel, glitter, and more. All Tori Belle products are designed to be easy to apply, long-lasting, and versatile. All are carefully crafted with high quality, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic ingredients that are sustainable and luxurious.

Its signature product, magnetic eyeliner, took off in 2018 after a popular social media influencer Tati Westbrook got her hands on Laura’s eyeliner and lashes featured it on her YouTube channel and gave it rave reviews.

Tori Belle Cosmetics are featured, shared, and demonstrated by many social media influencers and over 28,000 independent contractors who operate their businesses selling Tori Belle Cosmetics products. These contractors are provided Tori Belle products and training on how to expand their sales using social media and internet marketing techniques, and have been a huge contributor to the rapid expansion of the Tori Belle Cosmetics brand and success.

Now an established cosmetics company with proven products, Hunter was able to secure an American lab to make her products. That wasn’t the case when she first got started and was rejected by several U.S. labs who wouldn’t take a chance on her and her emerging business.

“It was always very important to me that we used the best materials and paid our Chinese workers fair wages, but logistics were always challenging,” said Hunter. “I traveled overseas, toured their facilities, and personally showed the chemist how to make our eyeliner.”

She said it is sad to end their business relationship overseas, but moving production to the Northwest United States is expected to ease logistics challenges. "We are excited to bring our flagship product home!" Said Hunter. The company has been experiencing explosive growth in the past few years. With moving into larger headquarters and expanding the product line, it just made sense to move production facilities as well, said Hunter.

“My goal is to help support the American economy and help our independent contractors achieve their piece of the American dream,” she said.

