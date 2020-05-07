Magna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020. A total of 232,304,632 Common Shares or 77.71% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)

We are a mobility technology company. We have over 159,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 347 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com .

_______________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.





Appendix “A”

VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld/Against # % # % Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director 222,562,426 98.59 3,183,326 1.41 Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director 225,556,317 99.92 189,435 0.08 Elect Mary S. Chan as Director 225,326,617 99.81 419,135 0.19 Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director 224,244,086 99.33 1,501,666 0.67 Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director 225,508,920 99.90 236,832 0.10 Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director 225,498,335 99.89 247,417 0.11 Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director 225,221,854 99.77 523,898 0.23 Elect William A. Ruh as Director 225,539,171 99.91 206,581 0.09 Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director 222,376,774 98.51 3,368,978 1.49 Elect Donald J. Walker as Director 225,569,852 99.92 175,900 0.08 Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director 223,837,310 99.15 1,908,442 0.85 Elect William L. Young as Director 220,298,753 97.59 5,446,999 2.41 Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors 231,915,970 99.83 388,662 0.17 Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 193,297,024 85.63 32,448,728 14.37







