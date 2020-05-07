Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

New board member appointed

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020.



The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2020 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Mr. Glenn A. Ives (biography is below).

The appointment brings membership on the Kinross board of directors to ten, following the appointment of Elizabeth D. McGregor, announced in November 2019.

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Atkinson 815,205,689 97.27 22,917,576 2.73 John A. Brough 814,475,300 97.18 23,647,965 2.82 Kerry D. Dyte 836,470,243 99.80 1,653,022 0.20 Glenn A. Ives 836,441,872 99.80 1,681,393 0.20 Ave G. Lethbridge 831,890,453 99.26 6,232,812 0.74 Elizabeth D. McGregor 836,391,533 99.79 1,731,732 0.21 Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 742,075,826 88.54 96,047,439 11.46 Kelly J. Osborne 832,756,769 99.36 5,366,496 0.64 J. Paul Rollinson 836,435,406 99.80 1,687,859 0.20 David A. Scott 832,679,591 99.35 5,443,674 0.65

Glenn A. Ives

Mr. Ives is an audit specialist in the mining and financial sectors and held various leadership positions with Deloitte Canada during his tenure from 1999 to 2020. He served as Deloitte’s mining leader for North and South America from 2007 to March 2020, and was Executive Chair from 2010 to 2018. He served as an Audit Partner from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Ives held progressively senior leadership roles in the mining industry, including CFO and Director of Vengold Inc. from 1993 to 1999, and Director and Vice-President of Finance for TVX Gold Inc. from 1988 to 1999. Mr. Ives is currently the Chair of University of Waterloo’s School of Accounting and Finance Advisory Board and a director of the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation (Vancouver) and the Canadian Nature Museum Foundation. Mr. Ives holds a Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours) from the University of Waterloo and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario.

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 902,687,041 99.27 6,637,909 0.73

Reduction to the Stated Capital of the Company

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 901,472,342 99.14 7,852,608 0.86

“Say on Pay” advisory resolution

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 776,959,417 92.70 61,163,848 7.30

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

phone: 416-365-3390

tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation



