Mammoth Energy Announces Delay in Reporting of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) announced that its earnings announcement for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, previously scheduled for release today, has been postponed. An announcement confirming the date, time and call-in information of Mammoth’s earnings announcement and conference call will be provided at a later date.



About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

Investor Contact:

Don Crist – Director, Investor Relations

dcrist@mammothenergy.com

(405) 608-6048



