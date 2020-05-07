There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,529 in the last 365 days.

Altair Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2020 First Quarter Software Product Revenue Increased 5% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter with revenue above our guidance range and financial performance at the high end of our expectations, despite challenging market conditions as a result of COVID-19,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “We transitioned quickly to a remote work environment and are supporting our customers through innovative solutions such as hosted units, temporary licenses and online training and webinars. Moreover, we introduced two new product releases in the quarter and added 20% more customers than in the same period a year ago.”  Scapa added, “Having been in business for over 35 years, we have been through multiple economic cycles. Not only have we performed well during those difficult times, but we have emerged with a stronger market position due to the value we bring to our customers.”

“While our software renewals are coming in as expected and we see many new and expansion opportunities as well as growing interest for our products, we are experiencing elongated sales cycles, particularly in the automotive and aerospace end markets, as well as currency headwinds as a result of COVID-19,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “In light of these factors and increasing uncertainty related to the economic impact of the pandemic, we believe it is prudent to temper our expectations for the year and are reducing our guidance for 2020.  We maintain a strong balance sheet with a solid cash position and believe we are well positioned to resume above market growth when economic conditions normalize.”  

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $108.4 million, an increase of 5% from $103.3 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Total revenue was $131.5 million, an increase of 3% from $127.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was $6.0 million, compared to net income of $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.08 based on 77.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.17 for the first quarter of 2019, based on 76.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million, compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. 
  • Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.16 based on 78.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.23 for the first quarter of 2019, based on 77.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Free cash flow was $26.4 million, compared to $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020. 

 (in millions) Second Quarter 2020   Full Year 2020  
Software Product Revenue   $ 76.0   to $ 80.0     $ 365.0   to $ 380.0  
Total Revenue   $ 91.0     $ 96.0     $ 440.0     $ 460.0  
Net Loss   $ (9.3 )   $ (7.2 )   $ (18.3 )   $ (14.8 )
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income   $ (1.8 )   $ 0.3     $ 10.8     $ 14.3  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1.0     $ 4.0     $ 30.0     $ 35.0  


Conference Call Information 
What:   Altair’s First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:    Friday, May 8, 2020
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:   (866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
Replay:   (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4162917, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4162917, International
Webcast:    http://investor.altair.com  (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statement regarding our confidence in the future, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures.  These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
(In thousands)   (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 247,145     $ 223,117  
Accounts receivable, net     87,665       104,984  
Income tax receivable     5,884       7,264  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,777       17,092  
Total current assets     357,471       352,457  
Property and equipment, net     35,449       36,297  
Operating lease right of use assets     25,321       28,134  
Goodwill     229,795       233,683  
Other intangible assets, net     61,358       67,075  
Deferred tax assets     5,620       5,791  
Other long-term assets     19,640       19,708  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 734,654     $ 743,145  
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 430     $ 430  
Accounts payable     5,625       8,585  
Accrued compensation and benefits     27,623       30,676  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     8,635       9,141  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     35,760       28,603  
Deferred revenue     72,567       75,431  
Total current liabilities     150,640       152,866  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     180,777       178,238  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     17,796       20,174  
Deferred revenue, non-current     7,472       8,136  
Other long-term liabilities     19,472       26,672  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     376,157       386,086  
Commitments and contingencies                
MEZZANINE EQUITY     2,352       2,352  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)                
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 41,779
  and 41,271 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		     4       4  
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,051
  and 31,131 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     449,870       446,633  
Accumulated deficit     (76,763 )     (82,405 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,969 )     (9,528 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     356,145       354,707  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 734,654     $ 743,145  


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019  
Revenue                
License   $ 77,543     $ 76,621  
Maintenance and other services     30,900       26,670  
Total software     108,443       103,291  
Software related services     6,934       9,772  
Total software and related services     115,377       113,063  
Client engineering services     13,878       12,050  
Other     2,208       2,746  
Total revenue     131,463       127,859  
Cost of revenue                
License     5,523       5,821  
Maintenance and other services     10,455       8,531  
Total software *     15,978       14,352  
Software related services     5,489       6,518  
Total software and related services     21,467       20,870  
Client engineering services     11,318       9,800  
Other     1,712       2,215  
Total cost of revenue     34,497       32,885  
Gross profit     96,966       94,974  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development *     31,467       27,516  
Sales and marketing *     28,099       26,451  
General and administrative *     22,346       20,329  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,840       3,528  
Other operating income     (891 )     (617 )
Total operating expenses     84,861       77,207  
Operating income     12,105       17,767  
Interest expense     2,813       270  
Other (income) expense, net     (1,390 )     390  
Income before income taxes     10,682       17,107  
Income tax expense     4,652       4,088  
Net income   $ 6,030     $ 13,019  
Income per share:                
Net income per share attributable to common
  stockholders, basic		   $ 0.08     $ 0.18  
Net income per share attributable to common
  stockholders, diluted		   $ 0.08     $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
  net income per share, basic		     72,623       70,786  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
  net income per share, diluted		     77,004       76,720  

*          Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Cost of revenue – software   $ 366     $ 64  
Research and development     1,428       358  
Sales and marketing     727       462  
General and administrative     650       328  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 3,171     $ 1,212  


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(In thousands)   2020     2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income   $ 6,030     $ 13,019  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     5,660       5,194  
Provision for credit loss     338       120  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     2,653       4  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,171       1,212  
Deferred income taxes     (6,001 )     (654 )
Other, net     7        
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     14,463       7,678  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,184       (5,755 )
Other long-term assets     (321 )     (1,516 )
Accounts payable     (3,001 )     (1,792 )
Accrued compensation and benefits     (2,581 )     (2,815 )
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     8,580       4,093  
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net     (17 )     286  
Deferred revenue     (2,129 )     6,241  
Net cash provided by operating activities     28,036       25,315  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Capital expenditures     (1,644 )     (4,583 )
Payments for acquisition of developed technology     (433 )     (344 )
Other investing activities, net     62       2  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,015 )     (4,925 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Payments on revolving commitment           (68,395 )
Borrowings under revolving commitment           52,289  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     194       458  
Other financing activities     (118 )     (119 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     76       (15,767 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,113 )     (176 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     23,984       4,447  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     223,497       35,685  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 247,481     $ 40,132  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:                
Interest paid   $ 15     $ 225  
Income taxes paid   $ 1,831     $ 2,327  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Finance leases   $ 29     $ 488  
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
  and other liabilities		   $ 382     $ 295  


Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2019  
Net income   $ 6,030     $ 13,019  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,171       1,212  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,840       3,528  
Special adjustments (1)           228  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments     (382 )     (240 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 12,659     $ 17,747  
                 
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.08     $ 0.17  
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   $ 0.16     $ 0.23  
                 
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:     77,004       76,720  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:     78,400       77,000  

(1)     Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three ended March 31, 2019.


The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Net income   $ 6,030     $ 13,019  
Income tax expense     4,652       4,088  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,171       1,212  
Interest expense     2,813       270  
Interest income and other (1)     (654 )     201  
Depreciation and amortization     5,660       5,194  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,672     $ 23,984  

(1)     Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 


The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 28,036     $ 25,315  
Capital expenditures     (1,644 )     (4,583 )
Free Cash Flow   $ 26,392     $ 20,732  


Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2020 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2020 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss   $ (9,300 )   $ (7,200 )   $ (18,300 )   $ (14,800 )
Stock-based compensation expense     4,100       4,100       15,500       15,500  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,800       3,800       15,100       15,100  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments     (400 )     (400 )     (1,500 )     (1,500 )
Non-GAAP net (loss) income   $ (1,800 )   $ 300     $ 10,800     $ 14,300  


The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2020 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2020 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss   $ (9,300 )   $ (7,200 )   $ (18,300 )   $ (14,800 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (1,800 )     (900 )     800       2,300  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,100       4,100       15,500       15,500  
Interest expense     2,800       2,800       11,400       11,400  
Depreciation and amortization     5,600       5,600       22,400       22,400  
Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments     (400 )     (400 )     (1,800 )     (1,800 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,000     $ 4,000     $ 30,000     $ 35,000  

