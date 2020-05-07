Altair Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2020 First Quarter Software Product Revenue Increased 5% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter with revenue above our guidance range and financial performance at the high end of our expectations, despite challenging market conditions as a result of COVID-19,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “We transitioned quickly to a remote work environment and are supporting our customers through innovative solutions such as hosted units, temporary licenses and online training and webinars. Moreover, we introduced two new product releases in the quarter and added 20% more customers than in the same period a year ago.” Scapa added, “Having been in business for over 35 years, we have been through multiple economic cycles. Not only have we performed well during those difficult times, but we have emerged with a stronger market position due to the value we bring to our customers.”

“While our software renewals are coming in as expected and we see many new and expansion opportunities as well as growing interest for our products, we are experiencing elongated sales cycles, particularly in the automotive and aerospace end markets, as well as currency headwinds as a result of COVID-19,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “In light of these factors and increasing uncertainty related to the economic impact of the pandemic, we believe it is prudent to temper our expectations for the year and are reducing our guidance for 2020. We maintain a strong balance sheet with a solid cash position and believe we are well positioned to resume above market growth when economic conditions normalize.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $108.4 million, an increase of 5% from $103.3 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Total revenue was $131.5 million, an increase of 3% from $127.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Net income was $6.0 million, compared to net income of $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.08 based on 77.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.17 for the first quarter of 2019, based on 76.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million, compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.16 based on 78.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.23 for the first quarter of 2019, based on 77.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $26.4 million, compared to $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020.

(in millions) Second Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Software Product Revenue $ 76.0 to $ 80.0 $ 365.0 to $ 380.0 Total Revenue $ 91.0 $ 96.0 $ 440.0 $ 460.0 Net Loss $ (9.3 ) $ (7.2 ) $ (18.3 ) $ (14.8 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (1.8 ) $ 0.3 $ 10.8 $ 14.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.0 $ 4.0 $ 30.0 $ 35.0





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statement regarding our confidence in the future , and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,145 $ 223,117 Accounts receivable, net 87,665 104,984 Income tax receivable 5,884 7,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,777 17,092 Total current assets 357,471 352,457 Property and equipment, net 35,449 36,297 Operating lease right of use assets 25,321 28,134 Goodwill 229,795 233,683 Other intangible assets, net 61,358 67,075 Deferred tax assets 5,620 5,791 Other long-term assets 19,640 19,708 TOTAL ASSETS $ 734,654 $ 743,145 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 430 $ 430 Accounts payable 5,625 8,585 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,623 30,676 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,635 9,141 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 35,760 28,603 Deferred revenue 72,567 75,431 Total current liabilities 150,640 152,866 Long-term debt, net of current portion 180,777 178,238 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,796 20,174 Deferred revenue, non-current 7,472 8,136 Other long-term liabilities 19,472 26,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES 376,157 386,086 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 2,352 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 41,779

and 41,271 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,051

and 31,131 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 449,870 446,633 Accumulated deficit (76,763 ) (82,405 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,969 ) (9,528 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 356,145 354,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 734,654 $ 743,145





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 77,543 $ 76,621 Maintenance and other services 30,900 26,670 Total software 108,443 103,291 Software related services 6,934 9,772 Total software and related services 115,377 113,063 Client engineering services 13,878 12,050 Other 2,208 2,746 Total revenue 131,463 127,859 Cost of revenue License 5,523 5,821 Maintenance and other services 10,455 8,531 Total software * 15,978 14,352 Software related services 5,489 6,518 Total software and related services 21,467 20,870 Client engineering services 11,318 9,800 Other 1,712 2,215 Total cost of revenue 34,497 32,885 Gross profit 96,966 94,974 Operating expenses: Research and development * 31,467 27,516 Sales and marketing * 28,099 26,451 General and administrative * 22,346 20,329 Amortization of intangible assets 3,840 3,528 Other operating income (891 ) (617 ) Total operating expenses 84,861 77,207 Operating income 12,105 17,767 Interest expense 2,813 270 Other (income) expense, net (1,390 ) 390 Income before income taxes 10,682 17,107 Income tax expense 4,652 4,088 Net income $ 6,030 $ 13,019 Income per share: Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.18 Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, basic 72,623 70,786 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, diluted 77,004 76,720

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue – software $ 366 $ 64 Research and development 1,428 358 Sales and marketing 727 462 General and administrative 650 328 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,171 $ 1,212





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,030 $ 13,019 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,660 5,194 Provision for credit loss 338 120 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,653 4 Stock-based compensation expense 3,171 1,212 Deferred income taxes (6,001 ) (654 ) Other, net 7 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,463 7,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,184 (5,755 ) Other long-term assets (321 ) (1,516 ) Accounts payable (3,001 ) (1,792 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (2,581 ) (2,815 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 8,580 4,093 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (17 ) 286 Deferred revenue (2,129 ) 6,241 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,036 25,315 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (1,644 ) (4,583 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (433 ) (344 ) Other investing activities, net 62 2 Net cash used in investing activities (2,015 ) (4,925 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving commitment — (68,395 ) Borrowings under revolving commitment — 52,289 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 194 458 Other financing activities (118 ) (119 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 76 (15,767 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,113 ) (176 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,984 4,447 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223,497 35,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 247,481 $ 40,132 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 15 $ 225 Income taxes paid $ 1,831 $ 2,327 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ 29 $ 488 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 382 $ 295





Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,030 $ 13,019 Stock-based compensation expense 3,171 1,212 Amortization of intangible assets 3,840 3,528 Special adjustments (1) — 228 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (382 ) (240 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,659 $ 17,747 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.23 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 77,004 76,720 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 78,400 77,000

(1) Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three ended March 31, 2019.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,030 $ 13,019 Income tax expense 4,652 4,088 Stock-based compensation expense 3,171 1,212 Interest expense 2,813 270 Interest income and other (1) (654 ) 201 Depreciation and amortization 5,660 5,194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,672 $ 23,984

(1) Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2019.





The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,036 $ 25,315 Capital expenditures (1,644 ) (4,583 ) Free Cash Flow $ 26,392 $ 20,732





Business Outlook



The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

June 30, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (9,300 ) $ (7,200 ) $ (18,300 ) $ (14,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,100 4,100 15,500 15,500 Amortization of intangible assets 3,800 3,800 15,100 15,100 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (400 ) (400 ) (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,800 ) $ 300 $ 10,800 $ 14,300





The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

June 30, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (9,300 ) $ (7,200 ) $ (18,300 ) $ (14,800 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,800 ) (900 ) 800 2,300 Stock-based compensation expense 4,100 4,100 15,500 15,500 Interest expense 2,800 2,800 11,400 11,400 Depreciation and amortization 5,600 5,600 22,400 22,400 Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments (400 ) (400 ) (1,800 ) (1,800 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,000 $ 4,000 $ 30,000 $ 35,000



