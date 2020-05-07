Felix & Paul Studios releases a Studio Portal App and Jurassic World Portal App to Oculus Quest, with more content in coming months

Available May 7th, 2020 on the Oculus Store

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Canada, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix & Paul Studios announced today the release of two new apps on the Oculus Quest store; the Felix & Paul Studios Portal and Jurassic World Portal.

For the first time, the Felix & Paul Studios Portal will bring together its catalogue of cinematic virtual reality experiences in one space. Beginning with a selection of the studio’s most fundamental and award-winning works, the app will serve as an entry point to Felix & Paul Studios’ experiences. "The Oculus Quest has been a game-changer in getting more users into virtual reality and we’re thrilled to finally be introducing our collection of experiences to a whole new audience." said Paul Raphael, co-founder and co-director of Felix & Paul Studios.

Strangers with Patrick Watson, was one of the first cinematic virtual reality experiences ever made, launching the studio’s creation in 2013, and inspiring many creators with the storytelling potential of virtual reality. It features an intimate glimpse into the studio and process of musician Patrick Watson.



The People’s House takes you on a historic visit to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s White House. It won the Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.



Traveling while Black is a cinematic VR experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities. It was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award in 2019 for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.

The Jurassic World Portal features two of Felix & Paul Studios’ most popular VR experiences - Jurassic World: Apatosaurus and Jurassic World: Blue. The experiences allow viewers to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur and to experience a sense of connection with it - with the mixture of awe, striking beauty and danger that this implies.

Upcoming content:

In the coming months, fans will see additional content added to the Felix & Paul Studios Portal, as well as new apps for the growing number of Cirque du Soleil and Space Explorers projects.





Nomads, a 3-part series with directors’ commentary, following some of the last Nomadic cultures in the world; Yak Herders in the Mongolian steppes, Masaai in Kenya and Sea Gypsies living off the coast of Borneo

LeBron James - Striving for Greatness, an experience that transports the viewer in the heart of the NBA superstar's intensive pre-season training.

Marshall from Detroit, where you take a surreal ride on a cold winter night with Sway Calloway and Eminem himself.

Gymnasia, a ground-breaking interactive stop-motion animation between the National Film Board of Canada, Felix & Paul Studios and Clyde Henry Productions. Blending 3D 360-degree video, miniatures and CGI, GYMNASIA pushes the art of puppet animation into uncharted territory.

Cirque du Soleil Portal, containing Dreams of O, Masks of Luzia, Ká - the Battle Within, Inside the Box of Kurios and the new release Alegría - A Spark of Light

Space Explorers Portal, containing the first two episodes in the Space Explorers series, A New Dawn, and Taking Flight. The next installment of the series is in production aboard the International Space Station, utilizing the first professional 360° 3D camera in Space.





A press kit with images of all current and upcoming content can be found here.

Links to the Oculus Quest store for the Felix & Paul Studios app are available here : https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/2451131601675079/

and https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/2557465320986444/





About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio, creating unparalleled virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide.

The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of XR storytelling—creating groundbreaking original immersive experiences (Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers, The Confessional, Space Explorers series); awe-inspiring productions with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs); and collaborations with world-renowned organizations, leaders and performers (NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others).



Felix & Paul Studios is the world’s only full spectrum immersive entertainment studio, showcasing end-to-end creative capabilities, technological know-how and proprietary tools all within one company. The studio’s platform includes industry leading 3D 360° camera systems, production/post-production software and processes for cinematic and real time interactive projects, as well as spatial audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studio division. It is the only media company to be recognized by the ISS National Lab as an official Implementation Partner of the International Space Station.

Connie Kuang Felix & Paul Studios +1 514-331-7001 connie@felixandpaul.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.