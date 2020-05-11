BidPrime Announces Executive Changes; Bill Culhane to VP of Operations, Anna Barnett as Director of Client Services

BidPrime logo Bill Culhane, VP of Operations Anna Barnett, Director of Client Services

... Under their leadership principles, our company has scaled steady success, enjoyed remarkable growth, and maintained high standards of excellence.” — Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime's Co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidPrime , Inc, a technology company based in Austin, today announced the promotion of two executives to new key positions at the company. As a result of these changes, Bill Culhane becomes the VP of Operations at BidPrime. In addition, Anna Barnett will serve as Director of Client Services.Culhane will help oversee and guide the day-to-day operations of the company, to include office management, reporting and analysis of company performance, and branding and outreach. Meanwhile, Barnett will lead, organize and manage BidPrime’s expanded Client Services department charged with serving the company’s thousands of clients in the U.S. and elsewhere.Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime's Co-Founder: "We've been so very fortunate to have these two amazing leaders step into these roles at BidPrime. Under their leadership principles, our company has scaled steady success, enjoyed remarkable growth, and maintained high standards of excellence."Bill Culhane, originally from Stevensville, Maryland, started at BidPrime part-time in 2013, eventually becoming the VP of Marketing in 2016. He spearheaded the video, Search Engine, and website changes, along with the responsibility for a customer success and feedback initiative that had a remarkable impact on the company's overall success. In addition, he has served as the host of ‘The Big Bid Theory’ podcast. The USAF veteran, with roles in nuclear surety and aerospace studies, has held positions throughout the private and public sectors, along with serving as a broadcaster for close to thirty years.Anna Barnett, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, started at BidPrime in 2013 in the early stage of the company's development. She served in a number of positions at BidPrime, ultimately becoming the key player behind the company's customer service initiatives in 2015. She designed the processes and implementation behind BidPrime's best in class Client Services department, and developed the research team that supports a core customer product. Barnett had a wide variety of experience in business and sales prior to joining BidPrime.BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations purchasing intelligence , and analytical research support.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.