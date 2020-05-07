Investors Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Grants to Not-For-Profits during COVID-19 Crisis

Funds go to nonprofits standing "in the line of fire" to meet the healthcare, food and basic needs of communities facing the pandemic, job loss & tough times

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nonprofits are responding to the unprecedented needs of so many in our communities” — Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings

SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank, through its charitable foundation, is releasing more than $1.13 million in financial grants to not-for-profit organizations in New Jersey and New York. The Investors Foundation is making the grants as not-for-profit organizations face a doubling and tripling in the demand for the services they are providing to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are going to not-for-profit organizations that supply people and families with healthcare services, food, shelter, and the basics that are needed to survive through the pandemic and severe economic downturn. There are more than 170 local and regional organizations that are receiving grants, including food pantries, feeding programs, rescue squads, EMT and EMS teams, hospitals, homeless shelters and health providers. Funds are also supporting not-for-profit economic development corporations that assist small businesses.

In announcing the grants, Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “Nonprofits are responding to the unprecedented needs of so many in our communities. We believe in the value of forming alliances that bring our company and not-for-profit organizations together, and we are seeking to identify how we may assist the organizations that are providing essential services to our neighbors.”

Grants also have gone to healthcare teams treating COVID-19 patients. The Investors Foundation recently provided Stony Brook University Hospital Foundation on Long Island with a $100,000 grant. These funds will help build a field hospital on campus to support the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The hospital’s doctors, nurses, and support teams are on the frontline saving lives under unprecedented circumstances, and Stony Brook Medicine’s researchers are looking for new ways to combat the coronavirus and treat patients with COVID-19.

The Investors Foundation, which has made more than $41 million in grants since 2006, supports non-profit organizations that enrich the diverse communities served by Investors Bank. Not-for-profits may apply for grants by going to the Foundation’s website.

Additionally, the Bank is providing $50,000 to UCEDC (United Counties Economic Development Corporation), which aids small businesses that may be unable to borrow capital from conventional lending sources. The UCEDC is originating low-cost, cash-infusion loans that enable small companies to bridge the cash flow gap created by the loss of revenue due the current pandemic. The UCEDC COVID-19 relief loans are granted in amounts up to $15,000 with a five-year term, a 0% fixed interest rate, a personal guarantee and no collateral.

About the Investors Foundation

Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. The Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors by funding initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education, and affordable housing.

About Investors Bank

Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.

Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

About Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center, with 624 beds. SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It also is home to the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

About UCEDC

The UCEDC is a private, non-profit economic development corporation, dedicated to boosting local economies and strengthening communities through business development and job creation. Since 1977, it has been helping small business by making loans, training and mentoring business owners, helping businesses obtain government contracts, and providing accurate and relevant business information.

As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and SBA lender, UCEDC is committed to providing access to capital to underserved populations and communities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.