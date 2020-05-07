Union of the Comoros : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Union of the Comoros

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

May 7, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

While the authorities have so far not reported any COVID-19 cases in Comoros, the pandemic’s economic impact is already being felt as remittances receipts have slowed, visitor arrivals have stopped, and liquidity pressures have developed in the banking sector. The authorities have taken measures such as school closings and travel bans and have taken initial steps to address bank liquidity strains.