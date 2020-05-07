Union of the Comoros : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Union of the Comoros
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
May 7, 2020
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
While the authorities have so far not reported any COVID-19 cases in Comoros, the pandemic’s economic impact is already being felt as remittances receipts have slowed, visitor arrivals have stopped, and liquidity pressures have developed in the banking sector. The authorities have taken measures such as school closings and travel bans and have taken initial steps to address bank liquidity strains.
Country Report No. 20/152
Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)
English
May 7, 2020
9781513543048/1934-7685
1COMEA2020001
Paper
41
