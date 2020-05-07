There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,483 in the last 365 days.

Union of the Comoros : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Union of the Comoros

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

May 7, 2020

While the authorities have so far not reported any COVID-19 cases in Comoros, the pandemic’s economic impact is already being felt as remittances receipts have slowed, visitor arrivals have stopped, and liquidity pressures have developed in the banking sector. The authorities have taken measures such as school closings and travel bans and have taken initial steps to address bank liquidity strains.

Country Report No. 20/152

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

English

May 7, 2020

9781513543048/1934-7685

1COMEA2020001

Paper

41

