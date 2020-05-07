SILVER CITY, NEW MEXICO, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid fisherman David Lougee Silver City New Mexico discusses how game fish migrations have recently been affected by Earth's changing climate.Recent reports have shown fish uncharacteristically far north of their previous habitats. Blacktip sharks have been found in the Long Island Sound, while Mahi and croakers have been caught in the Pacific Northwest. Avid fisherman David Lougee Silver City New Mexico states these changes are likely due to ocean temperatures rising and fish heading farther north and south to the poles."We're seeing fish that are normally found in more tropical climates moving toward the north pole," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "These fish are currently seeking new comfort zones in waters that are as cool as they prefer."Fishermen like David Lougee Silver City New Mexico describes that even though the oceans may be heating up by just a few degrees, this can move entire populations of fish to new areas. He explains that this can be seen in the famous black sea bass movement, which in just a few years, has move from the ocean waters off the shore of North Carolina to New Jersey and is expected to move even farther north in coming years."The same movements that are happening toward the north for us in the northern hemisphere are happening toward the south in the southern hemisphere," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "The south of Australia is seeing sea creatures, like tropical sea snakes, head to the southern coast, where they can live in the ocean temperatures they prefer."Sockeye salmon, which were once found in abundance in the waters surrounding Alaska ,can now be found in the Arctic. However, David Lougee Silver City New Mexico explains that it's not just fish that are moving. Invertebrates, such as corals, have been found drastically farther north and south toward the poles than ever before.Expert fishermen like David Lougee Silver City New Mexico state that this means fishermen, unfortunately, are going to have to start adapting. In the short term, fishermen can expect to start catching species than they're used to. However, in the long term, this could mean major disruption for anglers, as many species are unable to adapt and may face extinction."It's essential for us, as fishermen, to do what we can to protect our environment and water sources," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "Fishing is a way of life for many of us here in New Mexico, and we need to work to keep it that way."For now, David Lougee Silver City New Mexico explains that its time to adapt to the changing waters and changing fish populations."There's no denying that waters around the globe are getting warmer, and if we want to continue fishing, we're going to have to do something to protect the environment," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico finishes.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.