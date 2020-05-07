No Borders, Inc. (Ticker:NBDR) MediDent Supplies Partners With Winvale for Expanded Distribution of Masks and PPE Through GSA Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), and Winvale, a premier government solutions provider in the United States, today announced they have entered into a partnership to allow No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. dba MediDent Supplies, products sales in government markets through Winvale’s General Services Administration (GSA) MAS Contract. (GS-35F-0074S)



By partnering with Winvale, MediDent Supplies will be available to access customers in the public sector through the GSA schedule procurement process. Winvale channel partners can leverage the contract to sell products to government customers even if they do not hold a GSA contract of their own. This agreement opens up additional markets for the company while also providing MediDent Supplies with the opportunity to fulfill government orders they may not otherwise have qualified to provide.

GSA’s Disaster Purchasing Program also allows state and local governments (including public elementary, middle, and high schools and public institutions of higher education) to buy supplies and services directly from all GSA Schedule contractors to facilitate disaster preparation, response, or major disaster recovery. Because COVID-19 was declared a major disaster on March 13, 2020 by President Trump, state and local buyers may purchase directly from GSA Schedule contractors for products and services related to COVID-19 relief.

“Since 2003, Winvale has been a trusted partner for organizations that want to do business with the Federal Government and the DoD. We are proud and extremely excited to partner with No Borders to provide medical Personal Protective Equipment during this time of national need to Government clients as well as individual businesses and the general public,” said Jeff Vittone, Winvale President.

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible. With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is tactically positioned to serve organizations of any size with the right equipment at the right time. MediDent Supplies’ KN95 masks are available through the MediDent Supplies Vendor Store on the Winvale website at https://winvale.com/healthcare-and-medical-supplies-medident-supplies/

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the incredible folks at Winvale in order to bring our MediDent Supplies PPE and testing equipment products to the government marketplace. We have already listed our Foldable KN95 Mask and look forward to adding manufacturers and devices to the GSA schedule as quickly as possible. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support and help of M. Guiliano, there are few people in the world like you brother, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do.”

About Winvale

Winvale is a leading government contracts consultancy on the GSA Multiple Award Schedule program. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area since 2003, Winvale provides expertise to companies throughout the U.S. seeking to conduct business with Federal, State and local governments. Winvale also offers channel distribution services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale’s client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. For more information, visit www.winvale.com/.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.