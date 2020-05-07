Verizon donates $1 million to New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

Verizon’s total COVID-19 crisis commitment now stands at over $55 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits around the globe.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a $1 million donation to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) to support their mission to organize and coordinate resources for New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities. One hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aid to those on the front lines of the pandemic.



“Our commitment to the state of New Jersey runs deep,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “With our global operations base and thousands of our employees and retirees proudly living here, we stand ready to support the local residents and continued efforts of the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund.”

As the state with the second most COVID-19 cases in the nation, the donation will go towards addressing food insecurity as well as vulnerable age and socio-economic groups across New Jersey. NJPRF is hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey, which has been serving the needs of New Jersey non-profits and philanthropists for more than 40 years. To donate, call 844-NJRELIEF (844-657-3543) or visit NJPRF.org .

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous grant from Verizon that will make a significant impact in addressing the urgent needs of our community, both now and in the weeks and months ahead, as we continue fighting this pandemic,” said Tammy Murphy, First Lady of New Jersey and founder of NJPRF.

To date, Verizon’s total COVID-19 crisis commitment now stands at over $55 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits around the globe. You can find more information on Verizon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

