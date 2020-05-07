DEADLINE ALERT for PAYS, XP, RTIX, DOYU: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS )

Class Period: March 12, 2019 - March 31, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) that PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about PaySign’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP )

IPO: December 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) that XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) that XP had material weaknesses; (5) that XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX )

Class Period: March 7, 2016 - March 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) that as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K; (4) as a result of the foregoing, RTI Surgical’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU )

IPO: July 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

