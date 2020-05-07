Westland Insurance Group Ltd. to Donate $150,000 to Local Foodbanks

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
We are pleased to announce that Westland Insurance Group Ltd. will donate $150,000 dollars to support food banks across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan who are helping vulnerable people in the communities that we serve. These organizations have needed to respond quickly to increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public are also welcome to make a donation to the Food Banks using the organization’s online platform.
“I'd like to commend the work of all community sector employees and volunteers who are working on the front lines to protect vulnerable citizens and help meet their basic needs. We are honoured to have the opportunity to provide support to these essential organizations,” said Jason Wubs, Chief Executive Officer of Westland Insurance Group. “For many years now, Westland Insurance has been supporting organizations that play a key role in Canada's social and economic development, and we continue to do all we can to support those on the front lines”.
List of recipient organizations
- Archway Abbotsford Food Bank
- Armstrong Boys and Girls Food Bank
- Central Okanagan Food Bank
- Chemainus Harvest House Society
- Chilliwack SA Care and Share Food Bank
- Coquitlam SHARE Food Bank
- Cranbrook Food Bank Society
- Dawson Creek Ecumenical Food Bank
- Duncan Cowichan Valley Food Bank
- Fernie SA Food Bank
- Gibsons SA Harvest of Hope Food Bank
- Goldstream Food Bank
- Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society
- Hope Community Services Food Bank
- Invermere Columbia Valley Food Bank
- Kamloops Food Bank
- Kitimat Food Bank
- Lake Cowichan Food Bank
- Lumby Food Bank Society
- Maple Ridge Friends in Need Food Bank
- Mill Bay CMS Food Bank
- Mission St. Joseph's Food Bank
- Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Food Bank
- Oliver Food Bank
- Osoyoos Community Food Bank
- Parksville SA Food Bank
- Pemberton Sea to Sky Food Bank
- Penticton SA Food Bank
- Port Alberni Community Food Bank
- Princeton Food Bank
- Richmond Food Bank Society
- Salt Spring Island Food Bank
- Sechelt Sunshine Coast Food Bank
- Sources Langley
- Sources White Rock/South Surrey
- South Delta Food Bank
- Squamish Food Bank
- Surrey Food Bank
- Terrace Churches Food Bank
- Ucluelet Food Bank on the Edge
- Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank
- Victoria Mustard Seed Food Bank
- Whistler Community Food Bank
- Brooks Food Bank Foundation
- Campus Food Bank Society
- High Prairie and District Food Bank Society
- Hythe and district Food Bank Society
- Medicine Hat and District Food Bank
- Stettler and District Food Bank
- Mountainview Food Banks
- Airdrie Food Bank
- Lethbridge Food Bank Society
- Red Deer Food Bank Society
- Calgary Food Bank
- Saskatoon Food Bank
- Regina and District Food Bank
- Prince Albert Share A Meal
- Battlefords District Food Centre
- Moose Jaw and District Food Bank
- Lac La Roche Food Bank
- Good Neighbours Food Centre
- Salvation Army Yorkton
- Salvation Army Swift Current
- Carlyle and District Food Bank
- Salvation Army Weyburn
- Rosetown and District Food Bank
- Hudson Bay Family and Support Centre
- Salvation Army Nipawin
- Unity and District Food Bank
- Outlook and District Food Bank
- New Brunswick Food Depot
- Turtle River Food Bank
- Meadow Lake Outreach
- Melfort Food Bank Inc
- LaLoche Friendship Centre
- Wynyard and District Food Bank
- Wadena Food Bank
- Humboldt and District Food Bank
- Kindersley and District Food Bank
- Fort Food Bank
- Lanigan and District Food Bank
- Watrous and District Food Bank
- Salvation Army Estevan
- Moosomin Food Bank
- Rocanville Food Bank
- Biggar and District Food for Thought
About Westland Insurance Group Ltd.:
Westland Insurance was established in 1980 to meet the insurance needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. Today we are one of Western Canada’s leading independent insurance brokers, providing personalized insurance services in more than 120 locations and 75 communities throughout BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
|Cari Watson
|Vice President, Customer Experience
|cwatson@westlandinsurance.ca
