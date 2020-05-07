Westland Insurance Group Ltd. to Donate $150,000 to Local Foodbanks

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are pleased to announce that Westland Insurance Group Ltd. will donate $150,000 dollars to support food banks across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan who are helping vulnerable people in the communities that we serve. These organizations have needed to respond quickly to increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public are also welcome to make a donation to the Food Banks using the organization’s online platform .

“I'd like to commend the work of all community sector employees and volunteers who are working on the front lines to protect vulnerable citizens and help meet their basic needs. We are honoured to have the opportunity to provide support to these essential organizations,” said Jason Wubs, Chief Executive Officer of Westland Insurance Group. “For many years now, Westland Insurance has been supporting organizations that play a key role in Canada's social and economic development, and we continue to do all we can to support those on the front lines”.

List of recipient organizations

Food banks British Columbia Archway Abbotsford Food Bank

Armstrong Boys and Girls Food Bank

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chemainus Harvest House Society

Chilliwack SA Care and Share Food Bank

Coquitlam SHARE Food Bank

Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Dawson Creek Ecumenical Food Bank

Duncan Cowichan Valley Food Bank

Fernie SA Food Bank

Gibsons SA Harvest of Hope Food Bank

Goldstream Food Bank

Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society

Hope Community Services Food Bank

Invermere Columbia Valley Food Bank

Kamloops Food Bank

Kitimat Food Bank

Lake Cowichan Food Bank

Lumby Food Bank Society

Maple Ridge Friends in Need Food Bank

Mill Bay CMS Food Bank

Mission St. Joseph's Food Bank Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Food Bank

Oliver Food Bank

Osoyoos Community Food Bank

Parksville SA Food Bank

Pemberton Sea to Sky Food Bank

Penticton SA Food Bank

Port Alberni Community Food Bank

Princeton Food Bank

Richmond Food Bank Society

Salt Spring Island Food Bank

Sechelt Sunshine Coast Food Bank

Sources Langley

Sources White Rock/South Surrey

South Delta Food Bank

Squamish Food Bank

Surrey Food Bank

Terrace Churches Food Bank

Ucluelet Food Bank on the Edge

Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank

Victoria Mustard Seed Food Bank

Whistler Community Food Bank





Food banks Alberta Brooks Food Bank Foundation

Campus Food Bank Society

High Prairie and District Food Bank Society

Hythe and district Food Bank Society

Medicine Hat and District Food Bank

Stettler and District Food Bank

Mountainview Food Banks Airdrie Food Bank

Lethbridge Food Bank Society

Red Deer Food Bank Society

Calgary Food Bank





Food banks Saskatchewan Saskatoon Food Bank

Regina and District Food Bank

Prince Albert Share A Meal

Battlefords District Food Centre

Moose Jaw and District Food Bank

Lac La Roche Food Bank

Good Neighbours Food Centre

Salvation Army Yorkton

Salvation Army Swift Current

Carlyle and District Food Bank

Salvation Army Weyburn

Rosetown and District Food Bank

Hudson Bay Family and Support Centre

Salvation Army Nipawin

Unity and District Food Bank

Outlook and District Food Bank

New Brunswick Food Depot

Turtle River Food Bank



Meadow Lake Outreach

Melfort Food Bank Inc

LaLoche Friendship Centre

Wynyard and District Food Bank

Wadena Food Bank

Humboldt and District Food Bank

Kindersley and District Food Bank

Fort Food Bank

Lanigan and District Food Bank

Watrous and District Food Bank

Salvation Army Estevan

Moosomin Food Bank

Rocanville Food Bank

Biggar and District Food for Thought









About Westland Insurance Group Ltd.:

Westland Insurance was established in 1980 to meet the insurance needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. Today we are one of Western Canada’s leading independent insurance brokers, providing personalized insurance services in more than 120 locations and 75 communities throughout BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

