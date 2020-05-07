Maximus Yaney's Kangaroo is Giving Free Security Kits to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Indoor home security camera with innovative features such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision. 24/7 Security by Kangaroo

A new security initiative for small business relief during the COVID-19 pandemic is being offered by affordable security company Kangaroo.

On behalf of the entire team here at Kangaroo, we’d like to offer small business owners some support during these trying times” — Maximus Yaney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by entrepreneur Maximus Yaney, security technology company Kangaroo is striving to help small business owners by providing them with vital security systems and professional monitoring during the coronavirus crisis. Small businesses can feel safe with a free Kangaroo security kit and professional monitoring for three months. By offering these high-tech security kits, Maximus Yaney hopes that businesses will feel empowered during this difficult period.

Without monitoring or any kind of security system, many small businesses are at the threat of invasion while on lockdown. The Kangaroo security kit is designed to keep tabs on businesses, protecting them from break-ins and theft. The kit includes an easy to install security camera plus professional monitoring that will keep an eye on vulnerable businesses. Plus, the live stream 1080 HD video can easily be accessed from a smartphone, giving business owners safety and peace of mind when it comes to their store, restaurant, or office space. After three months, the kit can simply be returned free of charge.

“On behalf of the entire team here at Kangaroo, we’d like to offer small business owners some support during these trying times,” says Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo. “All of us at Kangaroo are motivated by one simple thing: having a positive and meaningful impact on the world. It’s that simple.”

What’s included?

1 Privacy Camera (indoor security camera): State-of-the-art, easy-to-install camera with an unhackable privacy shield lens and 1080 HD video.

2 Motion + Entry Sensors: Detects motion and immediately sends an alert to your phone.

1 Siren + Keypad Unit: The keypad keeps your business safe with a secure access code while the siren provides an audible alarm when triggered.

1 Yard Sign + Window Decals: The first line of defense is letting intruders know your business is armed.

Kangaroo Complete service with Professional Monitoring: Surveillance to protect your business while you’re not around.

Free shipping outbound & return

Where to Order

Kangaroo security kits are online at https://joey.heykangaroo.com/smallbusiness

About Kangaroo

Leading security technology company Kangaroo was founded by Maximus Yaney to make advanced security systems affordable and accessible for all. Yaney previously co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. With a range of innovative products that detect motion, water, and climate, Kangaroo is on a mission to provide safety and peace of mind at an affordable price to buyers.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.



