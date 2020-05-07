BASF ranks 14 on list of DiversityInc Top 50 Companies

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, BASF was named one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, with a ranking of 14. The list recognizes the top companies for diversity and inclusion management, singling out those with business strategies based on attracting, developing and retaining great talent from all backgrounds and leveraging the power of different perspectives to drive business growth.

“At BASF, we recognize that it is only through our full commitment to both diversity and inclusion that we can achieve our safety goals, bring our best ideas to our customers, and deliver progress in innovation, creativity, quality and so much more,” said Wayne T. Smith, Chairman and CEO, BASF North America. “We are equally intentional about building the diversity of our teams and unleashing the full potential and value of those teams through the power of inclusion.”

Companies were honored during the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Announcement Event, its first-ever virtual event with more than 1,350 attendees representing 28 industries and three million U.S. employees.

“Our promise to our customers, industry, society and each other is to deliver our best,” said Patricia Rossman, Chief Diversity Officer, BASF Corporation. “We can only do that by being open to the full range of experiences and perspectives that our differences provide, and by creating intentionally rich and diverse networks joining us with our customers, our communities and each other.”

The highly competitive rankings are empirically driven and based on 2019 company-submitted data in six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

“Leaders of DiversityInc Top 50 Companies understand that nurturing an inclusive environment where everyone has a sense of belonging drives profitability and results in a competitive advantage, especially during a recession,” said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc.

To view the entire Top 50 list, visit the DiversityInc website or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

