Carrot Health Named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s April 2020 Cool Vendors in Healthcare Technology Report

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by social determinants of health (SDoH), announced today that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company in its Cool Vendors in Healthcare Technology(1) report. Carrot Health’s MarketView™ software and analytics platform generates insights for growth, quality and health using social, economic, behavioral and environmental data, helping healthcare organizations harness consumer and clinical data to deliver a 360-degree view of members and patients.



According to Gartner, “As HDOs (healthcare delivery organizations) explore a systematic evaluation of controlling cost buckets and responding to disruption, this creates new opportunities for vendors. It is not uncommon for small vendors to find success with initial pilots, but few find their way to the full market. This research identifies five sample cool vendors that are approaching the market with the right combination of product and business plans, which has lifted them past initial barriers to broader success. This is the driving force behind their inclusion in this Gartner Cool Vendors report.”

With dozens of active deployments of MarketView at healthcare payer and provider organizations nationwide, Carrot Health’s predictive models and insights have proven effective at:

Driving growth and marketing best practices by identifying consumer needs

Improving health outcomes by influencing key performance metrics, such as emergency department utilization, admission/readmission, cost of care and mortality

Enhancing quality outcomes by closing care gaps and improving customer satisfaction

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. In our opinion, it validates our mission of enabling a future with no barriers to better health,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health. “Our approach to SDoH enables a comprehensive picture of the member or patient, including the barriers preventing them from leading their healthiest lives. SDoH has rapidly emerged as a vital component of any provider or payer strategy for providing more personalized experiences, better care delivery, improved outcomes, and lower costs.”

(1) Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Healthcare Technology” Anurag Gupta, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Seth Feder (April 28, 2020)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Carrot Health

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

