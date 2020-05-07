Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International’s Amazon Experts Give Health and Wellness Companies an Online Advantage

Online Expertise Vital Today as COVID-19 Changes Buying Habits from In-Store to Digital Purchases: 32 Percent of Buyers Plan to Switch Entirely to Online Shopping

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International ‘s 15-year history with Amazon provides NPI’s clients with a clear advantage when introducing health and wellness products to online consumers.

NPI’s Amazon’s expertise is even more critical today because COVID-19 has forced consumers to make more purchases online, even for items they had usually gone to their supermarkets or drugstores to buy.

“The shift to online shopping had already been overtaking trips to brick-and-mortar stores,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “Online sales for Black Friday last year reached $7.2 billion, an all-time high.”

Gould said 32 percent of respondents in the recent Consumers & Commerce 2020 COVID-19 Trends Report plan to switch to making all their purchases online. Forty-three percent said they would buy more products online than before the current health crisis started.

“This is a seismic shift for the retail industry. The move toward online shopping had already begun, but COVID-19 has accelerated the trend,” Gould said. “It is not enough to place your brands online at sites, such as Amazon. You need to know how to promote your brands. You need to know how to distinguish your products from all of their competitors.”

NPI’s longtime history with Amazon gives its clients an advantage when working with the giant retailer.

Gould, along with Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, are known as the “powerhouses of Amazon” because the two of them helped stock the online retailer with products when the health and wellness category was first created in the mid-2000s.

“We have been working with Amazon for 15 years,” Gould said, adding that he met NPI’s president in 2005 when the online retailer was expanding beyond books/electronics, and Fernandez headed up a new category of health and wellness/sports nutrition products at Amazon.

Fernandez needed products, and Gould had industry contacts to provide more than 150 major sports, health, and wellness brands.

Today, because of COVID-19, Gould said brands must take advantage of Amazon programs, such as A+ Content and Vine, to promote their products.

“NPI’s staff oversees Amazon A+ content and Amazon’s Vine promotion programs for our clients,” Gould said. “Once we create our clients’ presence on Amazon, we optimize their Amazon A+ content and develop campaigns with Amazon Vine.

“These programs, if done correctly, can have a huge impact on the success of a brand on Amazon,” he added.

Amazon A+ Content allows brands to add in-depth product descriptions to highlight the products’ features by creating a distinctive online store and using additional photos and texts.

“A+ Content can lead to higher conversion rates and increased traffic,” Gould said.

Amazon Vine enables brands to receive certified reviews of their products by Amazon reviewers.

“Amazon shoppers know they can trust these reviews,” Gould said. “Positive feedback from these certified Amazon reviewers can have a significant impact on a brand’s success.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America. Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Mitch Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. NPI helps international companies ship their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

