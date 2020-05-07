HDI Hosts Virtual Summit Focusing on the Future of Service and Support

SupportWorld Virtual takes place May 19, 2020 and is free to attend

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI is hosting a complimentary, one-day virtual summit on Tuesday, May 19th, focusing on best practices and industry insights for service and support professionals. Featuring six insightful sessions, attendees will hear from practitioners and experts on delivering stellar customer experiences, maintaining operational efficiency, engaging employees, calibrating the future of the industry, and more.



“SupportWorld Virtual is a platform that connects service and support professionals, thought-leaders and solution providers for a day of discussions around navigating our new normal in the service and support industry,” said Megan Selva, Group Content Director, HDI. “Everyone in our community will find value in HDI’s virtual event and we are pleased to have such strong support from industry partners.”

SupportWorld Virtual includes the following sessions and panels:

Ask the Experts: The Future of Service Management

CX Principles Every Service Desk Should Leverage

ESM: Moving Past the Hype to Gain Real Traction

Ask the Experts: The State of Customer and Employee Experience in Recovery

Brave New World: The Future of Service and Support

Ask the Experts: What's Next for Service and Support

Industry experts presenting sessions at SupportWorld Virtual include Roy Atkinson (Group Principal Analyst, HDI), David Cannon (EVP, Nfiniti3), Andrew Gilliam (Associate Analyst, HDI), Julie Mohr (Author and International Keynote Speaker), and Jeff Rumburg (Managing Partner, MetricNet LLC), to name a few.

SupportWorld Virtual will be presented on HDI’s BrightTALK channel. Registration is complimentary and attendees will need a BrightTALK account to participate. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/SWV2020 .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

