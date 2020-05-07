Latex Probe Cover Market to account for US$ 899.2 Million globally by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global latex probe cover market is estimated to be valued at US$ 552.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Latex Probe Cover Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer, increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections, and guidelines provided by regulatory authorities for ultrasound procedures. For instance, in 2019, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated that around 19,508 males suffered from prostate cancer in Australia.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3822

Moreover, regulatory authorities and healthcare organizations provide guidelines for ultrasound procedures, which include the usage of probe covers, in order to reduce the risk of cross infections. Such guidelines promotes the usage of probe covers, which is expected to drive the latex probe cover market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, the American College of Emergency Physicians provided Guideline for Ultrasound Transducer Cleaning and Disinfection, which includes the use of transducers with a single-use sterile probe cover during the ultrasound procedure.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global latex probe cover market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of kidney failure. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, nearly 125,000 people started treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in the U.S.

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of kidney failure. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, nearly 125,000 people started treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in the U.S. Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, owing to presence of key players such as Cardinal Health, Inc., and Parker Laboratories, Inc., and rising prevalence of prostate cancer, in the region. For instance, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), around 191,930 new cases of prostate cancer is estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S., in 2020.

Key players operating in the global latex probe cover market include—

Cardinal Health, Inc., Parker Laboratories, Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and CIVCO Medical Solutions

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3822

Market Segmentation:

Global Latex Probe Cover Market, By Type: Disposable Reusable

Global Latex Probe Cover Market, By Application : Endocavity Probe Covers Ultrasound Probe Covers Transrectal and Transvaginal Probe Covers General Purpose Probe Covers Other

Global Latex Probe Cover Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Global Latex Probe Cover Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Didn’t find what you were looking for? Here are some related topics:

MEDICAL MICRO SURGICAL DRILLS MARKET

Medical micro surgical drills are used to create holes in the bone for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, or screws. These micro surgical drills are utilized in various surgeries such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, dental surgery, spinal surgeries and others, to drill bones, teeth, and others. It is widely used in the field of dentistry to remove decay and reshape teeth in preparation for a filling.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/medical-micro-surgical-drills-market-3796

MEDICAL TAPES MARKET

Medical Tapes are used to secure dressings and bandages onto a wound and hold catheters and drainage lines. Examples of medical tapes are adhesive tapes, elastic tapes, silk cloth tapes, silicone tapes, and paper tapes. These tapes allow air to circulate around the wound, and provide compression around the wound. Increasing number of road accidents is expected to propel growth of the global medical tapes market over the forecast period.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/medical-tapes-market-3794

EUROPE GELATIN AND BONE GLUE MARKET

Gelatin is obtained from collagen, which present in the ligaments, tendons, and tissues of mammals. Gelatin is used as bone void fillers, hemostatic sponges, and biodegradable orthopedic implants. There are two types of bone glues used synthetic and natural bone glues respectively. Increasing number of joint replacement procedures is expected to propel growth of Europe gelatin and bone glue market over the forecast period.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/europe-gelatin-and-bone-glue-market-3793

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.