IZON AMERICA, INC Appoints FDA Specialist, Timothy K. Duggins to it’s Medical Technology Team

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- IZON AMERICA, INC. www.izontv.com a technology company that is developing and marketing the IZONbrand of IMMERSIVE 3D VIEWING WITHOUT GLASSES for Screens, Tablets and Cell phones for medical and consumer use, is proud to announce the appointment of Timothy K. Duggins to its medical technology team effective immediately.IZON America, Inc. in recognition of the pivotal role quality will play is determined to get out in front and stay out in front. Tim Duggins, a visionary quality and regulatory expert now leads IZON American’s efforts to provide the very highest quality product with, where necessary, appropriate market access approvals. Fully cognizant of the challenges IEC electrical safety standards; MDSAP; and the new EU Medical Device Regulation will place on manufacturers IZON America is pleased to have Tim on board as he already led numerous companies through this maze.Mr. Duggins has joined IZON AMERICA, INC. as our FDA Specialist. He is a regulatory compliance/quality management system expert who has demonstrated superior business acumen and a record of success through more than 35 years hands on experience in fully compliant regulatory processes and quality management systems: In the last three years he created, submitted and successfully obtained more than 30 USFDA, EU CE, Canadian, Australian, Ukrainian, Czech, Japanese or similar market access approvals for individual products or family groups of similar products. He has presented and published Remote Monitoring of Blood Glucose Levels – World Congress on Clinical Trials in Diabetes Best Poster Winner – Vienna, Austria. Integrating complex technologies into medical devices, Sometimes the best idea is not enough – SMTA Pan Pacific 2014 Conference, Hawaii. Cross border partnership and investment opportunities – Arizona Department of Commerce/Industry Canada Joint Investment Seminar, Toronto, Canada. Education: B.Sc., Management and Economics - Split Campus Program, European Division University of Maryland/Cambridge University, 1980For more information about IZONgo to www.izontv.com or contact Vice President- Marketing Director Denny Kurir 321 277-6933 or at pdgdenny@gmail.comor Joseph DiFrancesco, CEO 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.