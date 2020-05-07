Partnership Is the Key to Legacy Management Success on the Navajo Nation

LM relies on partnerships with the Navajo and Hopi governments. One such partnership is through the Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands (NAML) program. The collaborative spirit is key to the success of LM on the Navajo Nation. Established in 1988, the NAML Reclamation Department directs this program. This tribal department works closely with LM and its contractors to monitor daily activities occurring on the four sites, provides input on site work and assessments, and meets quarterly with LM and Hopi counterparts to provide updates and share information.

Some of the most rewarding work is performed side-by-side at outreach activities. These activities include monthly Chapter House meetings, STEM outreach programming, Navajo Nation fairs, and other community events.

“Our work on the Navajo Nation is enhanced by the strong partnership that with have with NAML and the UMTRA program,” says Mark Kautsky, UMTRCA program manager for LM. “Their insight and expertise complements our work. Together we strive to fulfill DOE’s post-closure responsibilities, while protecting human health and the environment on Navajo land.”

The mission of NAML is to protect, restore, enhance, and reclaim abandoned mines, develop infrastructure and facilities through AML public facility projects, ensure the long-term stability of all UMTRA sites, and provide public relations for the benefit of the Navajo people and the environment. NAML received national recognition for its reclamation work, conducting an on-the-ground survey of AML across the Navajo Nation Trust lands and mapping and inventorying 273 coal, 33 copper, and more than 1,000 non-coal (uranium) abandoned mine sites. Since that time, NAML successfully reclaimed all the inventoried coal sites and received coal certification in 1994.

There are three NAML offices located on the Navajo Nation: Shiprock; Tuba City; and Window Rock, Arizona. The proximity of two of the four disposal cell locations — Shiprock and Tuba City — to NAML/UMTRA offices allows LM to meet routinely on-site with program collaborators.

The consultation of LM, NAML, and UMTRA is seen as a partnership where the work of protecting human health and the environment is key to the success of both organizations.