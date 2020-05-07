Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 06 May 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808.

Case Data

Province COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 849 Free State 130 Gauteng 1720 KwaZulu-Natal 1189 Limpopo 40 Mpumalanga 57 North West 37 Northern Cape 26 Western Cape 3760 Unknown 0 Total 7808

Testing Data

A total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector Total tested New tested Private 140 240 50% 6 926 61% Public 139 139 50% 4 389 39% 279 379 11 315

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

We are, however, pleased to report 3153 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 18 388 Free State 6 102 Gauteng 15 1036 KwaZulu Natal 38 420 Limpopo 3 27 Mpumalanga 0 22 North West 0 20 Northern Cape 0 16 Western Cape 73 1122 Total 153 3153



