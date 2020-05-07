Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 06 May 2020
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808.
Case Data
|
Province
|
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
849
|
Free State
|
130
|
Gauteng
|
1720
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1189
|
Limpopo
|
40
|
Mpumalanga
|
57
|
North West
|
37
|
Northern Cape
|
26
|
Western Cape
|
3760
|
Unknown
|
0
|
Total
|
7808
Testing Data
A total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
140 240
|
50%
|
6 926
|
61%
|
Public
|
139 139
|
50%
|
4 389
|
39%
|
279 379
|
11 315
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
We are, however, pleased to report 3153 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
18
|
388
|
Free State
|
6
|
102
|
Gauteng
|
15
|
1036
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
38
|
420
|
Limpopo
|
3
|
27
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
22
|
North West
|
0
|
20
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
16
|
Western Cape
|
73
|
1122
|
Total
|
153
|
3153
