Mizuno USA Increases Syndicated Review Volumes by 89% with PowerReviews

Leading Sporting Goods Company Expands Reach and Visibility Across all Sales Channels to Guide Customers to Purchase

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuno USA today reveals how it has, since 2016, been leveraging PowerReviews’ ratings & reviews and analytics capabilities to drive increased sales and product improvements.

Mizuno USA, a leading sporting goods company has been able to reach new audiences by increasing review syndication volumes by 89% and optimize product launches, while analyzing customer review feedback to drive key service and product improvements and streamline communications between consumer and brand.

Whitney Conner, Director of Customer Support at Mizuno USA, comments:

“Reviews are critical for our product launches. Whether a product is in its early stages or in need of enhanced visibility in the market, PowerReviews’ collection capabilities ensure that the reviews are always available, ready for consumers who are looking for product feedback.

“The ability to syndicate reviews across a wide range of retailers helps us reach more customers than ever. This is vital to increasing consumer confidence in their buyer journey.

“The PowerReviews team is always proactive in helping us explore new ways to reach and connect with customers. With their ease of use, fantastic support and valuable insights, PowerReviews has been critical in improving how we provide customers with the information they need to guide them to purchase."

Saarah Shaikh, Senior Director of Customer Success at PowerReviews, said:

"With PowerReviews' unique syndication capabilities, clients that share customer-generated content through our platform generate an average 52% increase in product coverage across retailer sites compared to our competitors. So quality brands like Mizuno experience tons of value by getting their customer content in front of buyers, no matter where they shop."

This information is taken from a newly-published case study, which can be accessed on the PowerReviews website here .

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews ( PowerReviews.com ) is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has three solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turn-key service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

ABOUT MIZUNO USA

Mizuno USA ( mizunousa.com ), a global sporting goods company, offers high- performance equipment, apparel and footwear for a wide range of sports, including golf, baseball, running and more. With hundreds of products aimed toward a diverse audience of sporting enthusiasts, it’s important for Mizuno to provide new and existing customers with the information they need to make an informed purchasing decision.



FURTHER INQUIRIES

Andrew Smith

Marketing Director

andrew.smith@powerreviews.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.