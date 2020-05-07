Genetec helps organizations monitor occupancy levels and ensure compliance with physical distancing regulations

Genetec Occupancy Management Package enables businesses to tap into their security system to count people, visualize data, and manage occupancy density rules

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many retailers, restaurants and public venues get set to start reopening in the coming days and weeks, the need to enforce physical distancing measures is critical. To help these organizations monitor their occupancy levels and ensure compliance with regulations, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new Occupancy Management Package.

The Occupancy Management Package includes analytics and reporting tools that enable organizations to tap into their security system to count the number of people in a store or similar business area, visualize data, and alert employees when occupancy limits are being reached. Audit reports can also be easily produced to demonstrate a business’ compliance with physical distancing regulations.

With this new package, organizations can define policies that adhere to local guidelines for occupancy, and mobilize their operations to limit the risk of transmission. Live occupancy data is displayed in clear, graphical ways. When occupancy limits are being reached, employees who are responsible for monitoring the situation can receive alerts on a mobile device, via email, or on their Security Center dashboard so they can take appropriate action.

“As public-facing organizations get ready to re-open, they are looking for ways to align security measures in adherence with physical distancing regulations to keep their staff and patrons safe,” said Rob Borsch, Practice Leader – Retail and Banking at Genetec, Inc. “In order to enforce these strict occupancy rules, they will need to do more than just count the number of people entering their premises – they will need to know how many people are inside a store or restaurant at any given moment, continuously monitor this data, and be able to take action when thresholds are reached.”

To learn more about the Genetec Occupancy Management Package please consult the datasheet.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

