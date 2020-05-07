Smile Direct Club Expands Services for Dental Community During COVID-19

Company Makes At-Home Impression Kits, Telehealth Platform Available to Help Providers Maintain Safe Patient Care Remotely

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening, today announced the sale of its at-home impression kits to dentists and orthodontists to meet the demand from these doctors to help them safely and remotely provide oral care to their patients during the ongoing pandemic. The company announced last month it is also offering its telehealth platform free of charge to any dentist or orthodontist in the U.S. or Canada to communicate with their patients remotely.

The prescription-only at-home impression kits may be used by providers to make mouth molds for retainers, night guards and to assess other dental needs, allowing the doctor to evaluate and address a patient’s oral needs remotely, and avoid office visits while the pandemic continues. These kits will be sent to the doctors’ patients directly pursuant to their prescription and instructions, and will have pre-paid return labels to the dentist or orthodontist office. This is another step in SmileDirectClub’s entrance into the wholesale channel and ability to support the dental community’s use of telehealth.

“With many practices closed or only performing emergency procedures due to COVID-19, there has been a demand by the hundreds of new dentists and orthodontists who are now using our teledentistry app and PPE for use of our impression kits,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub Chief Clinical Officer. “SmileDirectClub’s groundbreaking impression kits have been used for more than five years to successfully create clear aligner treatment plans and retainers by its network of state licensed doctors.”

Sulitzer continued: “SmileDirectClub is pleased to offer this option to dentists and orthodontists to help protect the health and safety of their patients and employees. We’re committed to partnering with the dental community to help advance our mission of making premium oral care more accessible.”

Interested providers may inquire about impression kit orders and other supplies at resilience@smiledirectclub.com .

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.