Vystar Resumes Production of FDA Certified Rx3000 UV Light Air Purifiers for Use in Healthcare Facilities

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) has shifted to Massachusetts production of its Rx3000®, a hybrid ultraviolet (UV)-light air purification system designed specifically for hospitals. Rx3000 is FDA cleared as a Class II Medical Device and was designed by biomedical engineers for use in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Rx3000 utilizes ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal irradiation (UVGI) to inactivate 99.97% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other pathogens on first pass.

“We are proud to say that we’ve resumed production of the RX3000 and it is now made in Worcester, Massachusetts, enabling more control over quality and distribution,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “We are now producing 50 units per week. Once we finish testing these units, we plan to ramp up to 1500 units.”

The Rx3000 combines patented ViraTech™ germicidal UV-C light with a five-stage HEPA filtration proven in independent EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate on first pass more than 99.97% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other contaminants. Rx3000 has been proven effective at inactivating airborne pathogens that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections.

UV Light Treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) - The CDC has long stated that UVGI is effective in reducing the transmission of airborne bacterial and viral infections in hospitals, military housing, and classrooms. The CDC in April 2020 stated that UVGI is one of the most promising methods for decontamination of filtering facepiece respirators (FFR) for Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. The report notes SARS CoV-2 may be inactivated by high doses of UV-C light, similar to the 99.9%-99.999% inactivation rate of UVGI on other viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1), Avian influenza A virus (H5N1), Influenza A (H7N9) A/Anhui/1/2013, Influenza A (H7N9) A/Shanghai/1/2013, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV. Rx3000 has not been tested directly for effectiveness against airborne Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), however it uses the UVGI technology detailed in the CDC reports.

UVGI is harmful to skin and the eyes. Rx3000 is designed to prevent direct exposure of UV light to skin or eyes during normal operation.

The CDC reports that many COVID-19 patients develop pneumonia and other respiratory infections. These are often spread by airborne pathogens,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center, and expert consultant for medical application and technology development. “Rx3000’s one-two punch of pathogen trapping HEPA filtration and UV light pathogen inactivation can play a critical role in reducing exposure to dangerous airborne viruses and bacteria.”

Dr. Stone noted, “No matter how much you sanitize a room’s surfaces, it is all undone by the simple act of an infected person exhaling, sneezing or coughing harmful viruses or bacteria in the vicinity of that surface or near another person. While the CDC addresses methods for personal and surface disinfection, the Rx3000 is an effective tool to reduce airborne pathogens, further protecting those people and key surfaces.”

Rx3000 is used in hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities. With an MSRP of $8,000 per unit to service a 1,500 – 3,000 sq. ft. area, Rx3000 is very cost effective. Vystar acquired 100% of the assets and patented intellectual property related to the Rx3000, RxAir™ for residential and small business use, custom filtration and other UV light air purification technologies from UV Flu Technologies ( OTCBB: UVFT ) in 2018. Vystar also acquired all of the equipment necessary to make the custom filters used in the Rx3000. These large multi-stage filters retail for approximately $800 and last up to 1 year, depending on use.

About RxAir

RxAir promotes a healthy lifestyle through the use of its innovative patented, ViraTech air purification technology, thereby improving the quality of life of each and every customer. Independently tested by EPA- and FDA-certified laboratories, the RxAir has been proven to destroy greater than 99% of bacteria and viruses and reduce concentrations of odors and VOCs. The RxAir uses high-intensity germicidal UV lamps that destroy bacteria and viruses instead of just trapping them, setting it apart from ordinary air filtration units. RxAir® and ViraTech® are registered trademarks of Vystar Corp. For more information, visit http://www.RxAir.com

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir UV light air purification products, Fluid Energy Solutions and Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL). Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Dr. Bryan Stone Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center, notes that “Rx3000’s one-two punch of pathogen trapping HEPA filtration and UV light pathogen inactivation can play a critical role in reducing exposure to dangerous airborne viruses and bacteria. Rx3000 uses the same UVGI detailed in CDC reports as one of the most promising methods for SARS CoV-2 disinfection for facemasks.”



