Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Launches Wild Pet Blends, Enters the Pet CBD Market

DENVER, CO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce the official launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild Pet Blends, a CBD-based pet supplement company.

Wild Pet Blends offers unique full-spectrum hemp extract products that go beyond what is currently offered in the CBD market for pets. It’s scientifically curated blends have been designed as multi-dimensional pet supplements and chews that combine vitality enhancing full spectrum CBD, anti-oxidants, essential fats, vitamins, and minerals in combination with digestive enzymes and probiotics for your pet’s overall health and wellness.

Wild Pet Blends has an aggressive development plan that includes top-tier sales talent with over 25 years in the pet industry, distribution partnerships, and expanded product offerings. The Company’s ability to produce a steady supply of premium Full-Spectrum hemp oil that is rich in cannabinoids will be a key differentiating factor for our product line.

The pet CBD market is expected to grow exponentially in the near term. According to industry researcher Brightfield Group, demand for cannabidiol (CBD) is likely to generate U.S. sales of $24 billion over the next few years. The report indicates a key driver of the CBD market’s growth will be pet CBD sales, expected to rise five-fold to $400 million during that period. Another recent report by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects the pet CBD market will grow five percent faster than the overall CBD market over the next four years.

“We continue to diversify our portfolio of holdings in the cannabis space,” stated Matt Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. “Our objective is to develop, identify, and acquire operations in the fastest growing sectors of the already rapidly growing cannabis industry and to establish durable revenue lines. The expansion of the CBD pet market is clear and Wild Pet Blends offers a tremendous catalog of superior products.”

“Today, we are launching an aggressive national marketing plan to drive demand and awareness online and to secure our position in this vertical. Next, we intend to pursue opportunities to put Wild Pet Blends in as many retail locations as possible,” added Gregarek.

About Wild Pet Blends

Wild Pet Blends’ premium formulations are specially designed to unleash your pet’s full potential. At Wild Pet Blends, we use only pure Colorado CBD Oil and other premium ingredients to enhance the lives of our furry friends. We believe every pet should have the opportunity to live their best life, and that’s why we created the Wild Pet Blends line of premium pet products.

Visit our online store to see the full line of Wild Pet Blend products today.

www.WildPetBlends.com

About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

