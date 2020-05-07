eXp Realty Hires Michael Valdes as Executive Vice President International Expansion

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced the appointment of Michael Valdes to the role of Executive Vice President, International Expansion. He will be responsible for growing eXp’s global footprint.



Valdes brings more than 25 years of expertise in global real estate and finance to eXp Realty. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Servicing for all Realogy Corporation brands, including Better Homes & Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty. In his role, he oversaw the international servicing platform for all Realogy brands across more than 100 countries and opened more than 70 countries during his tenure.

“Michael’s expertise in and knowledge of global markets and his demonstrated ability in international growth and operations will be invaluable as we continue to expand outside of North America,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “Michael has successfully introduced real estate brands in dozens of countries and is well respected for his integrity and for his ability to build community. We are proud to have Michael represent eXp as we share our incredible opportunity with millions of real estate professionals around the world.”

Valdes is the Chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America Global Advisory Board, co-host of the 2020 AREAA Global Luxury Summit and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Corporate Board of Governors. Valdes also hosts the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind podcast, where he interviews leaders in the real estate industry as well as other inspiring and successful individuals.

Prior to real estate, Valdes was director of private banking at Deutsche Bank in New York and San Francisco for 10 years.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 28,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp World Holdings

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



