Approval of local government laws must conform to financial reality

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 7 - The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Marcy Lopes, affirmed last Wednesday in Luanda that the approval of the legislative package on local governments must conform to the financial reality of the country.,

The government official - who was speaking to the press in the end of the debate on the specialty commission of the National Assembly (parliament) of the draft law on the Statute of Local Government Organs - affirmed that the legislative production must have in consideration the financial contention that the country goes through.

''It is publicly known that we are going through a contention financial phase and (…) it is recommended that rights and perks of a patrimonial nature must not be approved, at the outset, if the state does not have the capacity to materialise them. It is an attitude of prudence'', he said.

The draft law on the the Statute of Local Government Organs was unanimously approved, in general terms, and advances to the final global vote in the next plenary session.

According to the official report on the issue, the said legislation aims, among other aspects, to define the framework of duties, rights and perks of the members of the local authority bodies.

It outlines that the exercise of functions, at the level of the local governments, is a demanding task and with a lot of responsibilities, implying, therefore, that the people who exercise them are given rights and duties in order to ensure a good job.

On that same day, the MPs began the discussion, in the specialty commission, of the proposal for the Organic Law of the Ombuds Department.

