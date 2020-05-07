Kinesiology Tape Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Kinesiology Tape Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Kinesiology Tape Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kinesiology Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Kinesiology Tape market. This report focused on Kinesiology Tape market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Kinesiology Tape Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Kinesiology tape is invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesiology tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kinesio Taping

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

RockTape

StrengthTape

Nitto Denko

Mueller

LP Support

Towatek Korea

Atex Medical

Healixon

K-active

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical&Health

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

Major Medical

Raphael

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Franchised Store

On-line Shop

Sport Team

Mall & Supermarket

Clinical

Others

Major Type as follows:

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

….

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Kinesio Taping

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 SpiderTech

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 KT TAPE

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 RockTape

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 StrengthTape

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Nitto Denko

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Mueller

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 LP Support

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Towatek Korea

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Atex Medical

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Healixon

3.12 K-active

3.13 TERA Medical

3.14 Kindmax

3.15 DL Medical&Health

3.16 Socko

3.17 Medsport

3.18 GSPMED

3.19 Major Medical

3.20 Raphael

Continued….

