Kinesiology Tape Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Kinesiology Tape Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Kinesiology Tape Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kinesiology Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Kinesiology Tape market. This report focused on Kinesiology Tape market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Kinesiology Tape Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Kinesiology tape is invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesiology tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Kinesio Taping
SpiderTech
KT TAPE
RockTape
StrengthTape
Nitto Denko
Mueller
LP Support
Towatek Korea
Atex Medical
Healixon
K-active
TERA Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical&Health
Socko
Medsport
GSPMED
Major Medical
Raphael
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Franchised Store
On-line Shop
Sport Team
Mall & Supermarket
Clinical
Others
Major Type as follows:
Roll Form
Pre-cut Shape
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
….
